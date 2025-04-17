Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Achieves Historic Feat Against Ethereum (ETH)

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 17/04/2025 - 5:54
    XRP on track to score six months of overperformance against ETH
    Advertisement
    XRP Achieves Historic Feat Against Ethereum (ETH)
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency is on track to score six consecutive months of positive returns against archrival Ethereum (ETH) for the first time in history. 

    Advertisement
    Article Image

    In November, the token gained a whopping 160% against ETH, and this trend ended up persisting throughout 2025. 

    In March, XRP/ETH was up by nearly 20%. In this month, the token has so far added another 14%.

    HOT Stories
    DOGE Team Likens Bitcoin to 'Hungry, Hungry Hippos', Opposing Saylor’s BTC Vision
    Bloomberg: Saylor Isn’t Selling
    XRP Achieves Historic Feat Against Ethereum (ETH)
    Ethereum (ETH) Just Lost Fundamental Level, XRP Not Allowed in Bull Market? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price on Verge of Free Fall

    This is a sharp turnaround compared to the previous year. Over the period from November 2023 to May 2024, XRP recorded as many as seven consecutive months of negative performance. In February 2024, XRP plunged by as much as 20.4% against the flagship altcoin. 

    Advertisement

    XRP has managed to carry its Q4 momentum well into 2025, with positive new developments in the SEC v. Ripple case, as well as growing ETF buzz.

    As reported by U.Today, multiple analysts believe that a spot-based XRP ETF is already a done deal in the U.S.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 9:08
    DOGE Team Likens Bitcoin to 'Hungry, Hungry Hippos', Opposing Saylor’s BTC Vision
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 8:33
    'Bitcoin Will Crash': Schiff's Grim Prediction
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    FFGI Announces FFG Token: A New Chapter in Blockchain-Based Film Finance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    FFGI Announces FFG Token: A New Chapter in Blockchain-Based Film Finance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Team Likens Bitcoin to 'Hungry, Hungry Hippos', Opposing Saylor’s BTC Vision
    'Bitcoin Will Crash': Schiff's Grim Prediction
    Bloomberg: Saylor Isn’t Selling
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD