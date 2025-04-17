XRP Achieves Historic Feat Against Ethereum (ETH)

The Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency is on track to score six consecutive months of positive returns against archrival Ethereum (ETH) for the first time in history.

In November, the token gained a whopping 160% against ETH, and this trend ended up persisting throughout 2025.

In March, XRP/ETH was up by nearly 20%. In this month, the token has so far added another 14%.

This is a sharp turnaround compared to the previous year. Over the period from November 2023 to May 2024, XRP recorded as many as seven consecutive months of negative performance. In February 2024, XRP plunged by as much as 20.4% against the flagship altcoin.

XRP has managed to carry its Q4 momentum well into 2025, with positive new developments in the SEC v. Ripple case, as well as growing ETF buzz.

As reported by U.Today, multiple analysts believe that a spot-based XRP ETF is already a done deal in the U.S.