    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for April 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 15/04/2025 - 15:59
    Can rate of Solana (SOL) grow from the current prices?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are weaker than bears today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is the exception to the rule, rising by 0.54.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The rate of SOL is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $127.71 and the resistance of $133.92. If the daily bar closes around the current prices, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. The volume is low which, means neither buyers nor sellers are powerful enough. 

    All in all, consolidation in the range of $125-$135 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the previous bar's high. If it happens near $136 or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $150 mark by the end of the month.

    SOL is trading at $131.10 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
