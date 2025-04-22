Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Price Meets Wall of 22,700,000,000,000 SHIB: Now What?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 22/04/2025 - 15:06
    Popular meme coin Shiba Inu bulls face serious resistance worth trillions of SHIB
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been shining green today, but it is walking straight into a wall — and not a small one. On-chain data by IntoTheBlock shows more than 22.7 trillion SHIB sitting just above the current price, spread across over 49,000 addresses. Let's be honest, that is a lot of potential sell pressure waiting to be triggered.

    The current SHIB price is quoted around $0.00001293, and from here up to $0.000015, the map turns red. These are the so-called “out-of-the-money” holders — addresses that bought highs and are now suffering either waiting to break even or minimize their losses. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Breaks Above $90K as 'Decoupling' Narrative Gains Steam
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Pump With Just 3 Words
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Do-or-Die Moment: Potential Scenarios
    Elon Musk Stuns Community With Big Crypto Scam Warning: ‘Block Him’

    The heaviest cluster? Right at $0.000014. 

    That is the setup bulls are dealing with now. It is not just about breaking a line on a chart — it is about going through a concentrated stack of tokens from holders who may be looking to exit. And with the largest chunk of resistance sitting just one step above the current range, SHIB does not have much breathing room.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    That kind of volume at a known price level gives the market something clear to work with. Either buyers step in with enough strength to absorb it, or the price stalls out — again — and retraces.

    Structurally, the Shiba Inu coin has been steady. It held support near $0.00001107 and climbed. What it has not done yet is flip any major resistance levels — and $0.000014 is the first major one on that list.

    So, is this the breakout setup, or just another pause before a reset? With more than 22 trillion tokens potentially standing in the way, the answer will not take long to show up on the chart.

