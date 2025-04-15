DOGE Price Prediction for April 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have started to recover the initiative on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has dropped by 2.46% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is falling after a breakout of the local support of $0.1575. If the daily bar closes below that mark, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.1530 area soon.

Image by TradingView

A bearish picture can also be seen on the bigger time frame. If the candle fixes below the $0.1577 level, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.15 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to keep the growth going after the weekly bar's closure.

If the candle closes around the current prices or below, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.1450-$0.15 area shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.1575 at press time.