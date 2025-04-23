Dormant Bitcoins Wake Up en Masse in 2025

According to data provided by CryptoQuant, there has been a 121% year-over-year increase in Bitcoin transactions involving long-dormant wallets in the first quarter of 2025.

Dormant Bitcoin Awakens: Old BTC Moves Surge in 2025



“62,800 $BTC aged over 7 years were spent between January and March 2025, versus 28,000 $BTC during Q1 2024 — marking a 121% increase in the movement of old coins.” – By @onchainschool pic.twitter.com/2b8xu4TfcR — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) April 23, 2025

The sudden uptick might indicate that sentiment is changing among long-term holders.

According to the CryptoQuant chart, there was a massive surge in dormant wallet activations over the period from November 2024 to January. The highest peak was reached in January.

This was likely driven by the massive rally, during which the price of the largest cryptocurrency finally surged above the $100,000 level.

Earlier today, the price of the leading cryptocurrency spiked to an intraday high of $94,320, recovering from the recent tariff-induced correction. The cryptocurrency is up 0.56% since the start of the year.