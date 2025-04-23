Advertisement
    Dormant Bitcoins Wake Up en Masse in 2025

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 19:05
    Transfers with long-dormant coins have surged in the first quarter
    Dormant Bitcoins Wake Up en Masse in 2025
    According to data provided by CryptoQuant, there has been a 121% year-over-year increase in Bitcoin transactions involving long-dormant wallets in the first quarter of 2025. 

    The sudden uptick might indicate that sentiment is changing among long-term holders. 

    According to the CryptoQuant chart, there was a massive surge in dormant wallet activations over the period from November 2024 to January. The highest peak was reached in January. 

    This was likely driven by the massive rally, during which the price of the largest cryptocurrency finally surged above the $100,000 level. 

    Earlier today, the price of the leading cryptocurrency spiked to an intraday high of $94,320, recovering from the recent tariff-induced correction. The cryptocurrency is up 0.56% since the start of the year. 

