    Strategy CEO Saylor Goes Viral With New Just Three-Word Bitcoin Post

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 24/04/2025 - 13:44
    Strategy's Saylor delivers epic Bitcoin statement in just three words
    Michael Saylor did not post a forecast or drop a chart breakdown. He posted a suit, a surfboard and three words: "Get On Board." The board was orange, branded with a Bitcoin (BTC) logo, and floating somewhere above the Earth. No caption needed beyond that.

    For anyone still questioning where Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) stands on Bitcoin, this is the latest in a long line of statements that are not really about market timing — they are about alignment. Saylor is not just riding the wave; he is positioning the company as part of the current itself.

    Strategy now holds 538,200 BTC — worth just over $50 billion at current prices — which puts the company in a category of its own. Its market cap has reached $94 billion, with enterprise value close behind at $104 billion. 

    These are not small numbers, but they are the result of a single, outsized bet on one asset. Saylor’s post is not signaling a shift. If anything, it is reinforcing the message that this is not a hedge but a commitment.

    The context here matters. Over the past year, MSTR has gained 162%. Since the start of its Bitcoin strategy, it is up more than 2,700%. And yet, the stock is down 6% in the last three months.

    Bitcoin, too, has cooled after a big move upward, now trading just below $93,000. There is momentum but also hesitation — some investors are clearly waiting for clarity.

    Whether or not you agree with the strategy, the message is consistent: Strategy is not here to diversify away from Bitcoin. It is here to be the most leveraged version of it on the public market.

    #Michael Saylor #Strategy News #MicroStrategy News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
