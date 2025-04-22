Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Upgrade Approved: What is EIP-7907?

Advertisement

Ethereum (ETH), the world's largest smart contracts platform, is set to undergo a crucial tech design upgrade. With EIP 7907, "Meter Contract Code Size And Increase Limit" now being considered for implementation, Ethereum (ETH) becomes more developer friendly than ever before.

Ethereum (ETH) approves EIP 7907: Why is this crucial for developer experience?

Ethereum Improvement Proposal 7907, which radically increases the limit of smart contract size in Ethereum (ETH), is being considered for inclusion in the Fusaka hardfork. It means that as soon as this year, Ethereum's (ETH) contract size might be pushed to 256 kB.

EIP-7907 was just approved



It will more than 10X the contract size limit, significantly improving the developer experience on Ethereum.



I expect it will be included in the next upgrade after Pectra pic.twitter.com/DUYUHvsskw — CupoJoseph 🐌 (@CupOJoseph) April 22, 2025

The new EIP also introduces a gas cost of two gas per word for contract code exceeding 24 kB, allowing deployment of contracts of any size while preventing denial-of-service (DoS) attacks through appropriate gas metering.

As explained by Charles Cooper of Beacon Exchange, who authored EIP 7907, it removes the restrictions that prevented the launch of larger smart contracts and, therefore, limited the scope of legitimate use cases for Ethereum (ETH) blockchain:

This EIP proposes a gas-based solution that allows contracts of any size while ensuring that users loading very large contracts pay gas proportional to the additional resources they consume. This approach aligns with Ethereum's gas model philosophy of paying for the resources consumed.

As of today, the EIP is on the list of "Considered for Inclusion" proposals of Fusaka (Fulu-Osaka) hardfork that is expected to be activated in late Q4, 2025.

Ethereum Pectra arrives on mainnet in May 2025

While the agenda for Fusaka hardfork is still approved only tentatively, Ethereum (ETH) developers appreciate that such a profound EIP is being considered for implementation:

Devs about to drop monoliths like it's 2017 again (...) Better than never but years too late.

As covered by U.Today previously, right now, the testing of Prague-Electra (Pectra) hardfork is in the spotlight for the Ethereum (ETH) community right now.

Despite the trouble with the activation of hardforks on main testnets like Sepolia and Holesky, it was successfully realized on Hoodi, a purpose-made test network.

May 2025 remains the most optimistic timeline for Pectra mainnet activation, the latest estimations say.