Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Upgrade Approved: What is EIP-7907?

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 22/04/2025 - 12:23
    Ethereum (ETH) smart contract size limit will be increased by 10x as EIP 7907 scores approval
    Advertisement
    Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Upgrade Approved: What is EIP-7907?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ethereum (ETH), the world's largest smart contracts platform, is set to undergo a crucial tech design upgrade. With EIP 7907, "Meter Contract Code Size And Increase Limit" now being considered for implementation, Ethereum (ETH) becomes more developer friendly than ever before.

    Ethereum (ETH) approves EIP 7907: Why is this crucial for developer experience?

    Ethereum Improvement Proposal 7907, which radically increases the limit of smart contract size in Ethereum (ETH), is being considered for inclusion in the Fusaka hardfork. It means that as soon as this year, Ethereum's (ETH) contract size might be pushed to 256 kB.

    The new EIP also introduces a gas cost of two gas per word for contract code exceeding 24 kB, allowing deployment of contracts of any size while preventing denial-of-service (DoS) attacks through appropriate gas metering.

    Advertisement

    As explained by Charles Cooper of Beacon Exchange, who authored EIP 7907, it removes the restrictions that prevented the launch of larger smart contracts and, therefore, limited the scope of legitimate use cases for Ethereum (ETH) blockchain:

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Do-or-Die Moment: Potential Scenarios
    Elon Musk Stuns Community With Big Crypto Scam Warning: ‘Block Him’
    Shytoshi Kusama Stuns SHIB Community with X Status: 'Quite Angry'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run Can Start Now, Ethereum (ETH) Is Alive, Bitcoin (BTC) to $100,000 Secured?

    This EIP proposes a gas-based solution that allows contracts of any size while ensuring that users loading very large contracts pay gas proportional to the additional resources they consume. This approach aligns with Ethereum's gas model philosophy of paying for the resources consumed. 

    As of today, the EIP is on the list of "Considered for Inclusion" proposals of Fusaka (Fulu-Osaka) hardfork that is expected to be activated in late Q4, 2025.

    Ethereum Pectra arrives on mainnet in May 2025

    While the agenda for Fusaka hardfork is still approved only tentatively, Ethereum (ETH) developers appreciate that such a profound EIP is being considered for implementation:

    Devs about to drop monoliths like it's 2017 again (...) Better than never but years too late.

    As covered by U.Today previously, right now, the testing of Prague-Electra (Pectra) hardfork is in the spotlight for the Ethereum (ETH) community right now.

    Related
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Despite the trouble with the activation of hardforks on main testnets like Sepolia and Holesky, it was successfully realized on Hoodi, a purpose-made test network.

    May 2025 remains the most optimistic timeline for Pectra mainnet activation, the latest estimations say.

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum Pectra
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 22, 2025 - 12:03
    NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Important Bitcoin Call
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 22, 2025 - 11:46
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Do-or-Die Moment: Potential Scenarios
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dubai’s Web 3.0 Momentum Accelerates as Global Stakeholders Gather for Unchained Summit
    Whale.io Accelerates into Battlepass Season 2 with Double Lamborghinis and Epic Rewards
    New Delhi to Host Cyber Revolution Summit 2025 on May 28
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dubai’s Web 3.0 Momentum Accelerates as Global Stakeholders Gather for Unchained Summit
    Whale.io Accelerates into Battlepass Season 2 with Double Lamborghinis and Epic Rewards
    New Delhi to Host Cyber Revolution Summit 2025 on May 28
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Upgrade Approved: What is EIP-7907?
    NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Important Bitcoin Call
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Do-or-Die Moment: Potential Scenarios
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD