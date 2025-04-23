Advertisement
    Hoskinson: Cardano Is Completed

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 17:18
    IOG boss Charles Hoskinson claims that Cardano's original scaling roadmap is done
    Hoskinson: Cardano Is Completed
    Input Output Global CEO Charles Hoskinson claims that Cardano has now been completed. 

    Hoskinson has clarified that the scaling of the original roadmap is done. Input Output is currently working on such additional projects as Hydra, a layer-2 protocol, and Leios, the ambitious layer-1 upgrade, at its own risk without guaranteed funding. IOG will call it quits after finishing the ongoing work if it does not get funded.  

    "We are currently doing all the Leios and Hydra work at risk, whether we get paid or not. If we don't get funded, then we will finish it and leave for other opportunities," he said. 

    It is worth noting that IOG was allocated 2.4 billion ADA at genesis in order to fund ecosystem development. A social media user recently argued that Cardano has not been completed yet, calling for potentially auditing the original funding. However, Hoskinson clarified that the original contract expired back in 2020. 

    Sour grapes 

    Hoskinson recently spoke out about a budget vote, urging the community to approve the current proposal. He pointed out that the Cardano Treasury has "a huge stockpile of ADA," while adding that a delay in funding the court hurt the ecosystem. 

    "We shouldn't expect perfection, nor squeeze the people who have been building our ecosystem for years. I want Cardano to win," he said earlier this week. 

    He has also expressed his frustration with some community members who are using the budget discussions to settle personal scores. Some detractors argue that Hoskinson should not receive any funding, recalling his past missteps, such as Cardano's failed Atala Prism project in Ethiopia. 

    During his most recent ask-me-anything (AMA) session, Hoskinson acknowledged that Input Output had made "a lot of mistakes," but he also highlighted Cardano's achievements. 

    "Today, right now, Cardano is an ecosystem worth around $25 billion…Millions of people in it. Thousands of dApps. It's in the top 10, and it's regarded as one of the greatest successes of the cryptocurrency space," he said. 

    That said, Hoskinson claims that some people are "disgruntled," and they are trying to hijack the process in order to get even. That said, he has stressed that it is up to delegated representatives. "As a dRep, it's your decision. This is what decentralization basically means," he stressed.     

