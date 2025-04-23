XRP to New All-Time High? Top Trader Issues Bullish Price Outlook Update

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

All eyes are on Bitcoin (BTC) nowadays as the leading cryptocurrency once again has risen like a phoenix and, following a 20% surge in recent weeks, gives breath to other digital assets. Gold is renewing an all-time high, Bitcoin is establishing itself as a safe-haven asset, and alternative cryptocurrencies are taking their chunk of this market revival.

Advertisement

This is perhaps the first time since November 2024 when the prices of cryptocurrencies started looking more attractive than ever during these five months of downside and sideways trading. XRP is in the center of attention too, of course.

$XRP



Still one of the most interesting altcoin charts out there

Chilling at range low after having wiped out the lows before



If this market upswing holds I'd expect this to be amongst the best performers still pic.twitter.com/MGI3XnjQlI — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) April 22, 2025

The end of last year and the beginning of the new one was probably the most fruitful period for the altcoin with it skyrocketing 500% straight to a new all-time high at $3.4. Now, the situation with XRP is starting to look interesting again, according to a recent price outlook by an expert trader known better online as "DonAlt."

Advertisement

In his latest observation, DonAlt, who was in the XRP boat right before the pump from $0.5 started, declared that the asset is still one of the most interesting altcoin charts out there.

For now, XRP is chilling at a range low after having wiped out the lows before, says the trader. But if this market upswing driven by Bitcoin holds, he expects XRP to be among the best performers. The frame for the third biggest cryptocurrency is clear — support at $2, resistance at $2.7265.

Should bullish bias, which is currently prevailing on the market, hold XRP to break the resistance, the next aim will be a historical peak. A negative scenario is still there, though, and will activate if the price of asset breaks down the support, dipping further below $1.9.