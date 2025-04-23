Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP to New All-Time High? Top Trader Issues Bullish Price Outlook Update

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 11:00
    Top trader breaks XRP silence with bullish price outlook update
    Advertisement
    XRP to New All-Time High? Top Trader Issues Bullish Price Outlook Update
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    All eyes are on Bitcoin (BTC) nowadays as the leading cryptocurrency once again has risen like a phoenix and, following a 20% surge in recent weeks, gives breath to other digital assets. Gold is renewing an all-time high, Bitcoin is establishing itself as a safe-haven asset, and alternative cryptocurrencies are taking their chunk of this market revival.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP: Death Cross Cancelled, Price Surges to $2.2
    Wed, 04/23/2025 - 08:10
    XRP: Death Cross Cancelled, Price Surges to $2.2
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    This is perhaps the first time since November 2024 when the prices of cryptocurrencies started looking more attractive than ever during these five months of downside and sideways trading. XRP is in the center of attention too, of course.

    HOT Stories
    $912.7 Million: Bitcoin ETFs Score Largest Daily Inflows Since BTC ATH in January
    12 Million RLUSD Tokens Destroyed by Ripple
    Beware of SMS Spoofing, Binance CEO Issues Major Warning
    Michael Saylor Praises New SEC Chair: ‘Atkins Will Be Good to Bitcoin’

    The end of last year and the beginning of the new one was probably the most fruitful period for the altcoin with it skyrocketing 500% straight to a new all-time high at $3.4. Now, the situation with XRP is starting to look interesting again, according to a recent price outlook by an expert trader known better online as "DonAlt."

    Advertisement

    In his latest observation, DonAlt, who was in the XRP boat right before the pump from $0.5 started, declared that the asset is still one of the most interesting altcoin charts out there.

    Related
    XRP: Another Battle Incoming, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Stop Is $94,000, Solana (SOL) Short-Term Rally Confirmed
    Wed, 04/23/2025 - 00:01
    XRP: Another Battle Incoming, Bitcoin's (BTC) Next Stop Is $94,000, Solana (SOL) Short-Term Rally Confirmed
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    For now, XRP is chilling at a range low after having wiped out the lows before, says the trader. But if this market upswing driven by Bitcoin holds, he expects XRP to be among the best performers. The frame for the third biggest cryptocurrency is clear — support at $2, resistance at $2.7265.

    Related
    Are XRP Wallets Safe? Top Ripple Executive Issues 'Critical Warning'
    Tue, 04/22/2025 - 17:11
    Are XRP Wallets Safe? Top Ripple Executive Issues 'Critical Warning'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Should bullish bias, which is currently prevailing on the market, hold XRP to break the resistance, the next aim will be a historical peak. A negative scenario is still there, though, and will activate if the price of asset breaks down the support, dipping further below $1.9.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 10:31
    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Liquidations in 2025: Bear Market Ended?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 9:48
    $912.7 Million: Bitcoin ETFs Score Largest Daily Inflows Since BTC ATH in January
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The Dealflow Den Returns to Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025: The Premier Hub for Startups & Investors
    Falcon Finance Integrates $sUSDf With Pendle for Enhanced Onchain Yield Generation
    Paydify Launches to Enable Businesses Worldwide to Accept Crypto Payments
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Dealflow Den Returns to Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025: The Premier Hub for Startups & Investors
    Falcon Finance Integrates $sUSDf With Pendle for Enhanced Onchain Yield Generation
    Paydify Launches to Enable Businesses Worldwide to Accept Crypto Payments
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP to New All-Time High? Top Trader Issues Bullish Price Outlook Update
    Biggest Bitcoin (BTC) Liquidations in 2025: Bear Market Ended?
    $912.7 Million: Bitcoin ETFs Score Largest Daily Inflows Since BTC ATH in January
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD