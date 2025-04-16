Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for April 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 14:34
    Can bounce back of Ethereum (ETH) start from current prices?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for April 16
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls lack energy to keep the market growth going, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 5.36%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is on its way to the local support of $1,551. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the level breakout may lead to a test of the $1,500 zone shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main altcoin is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $1,689. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 15
    Tue, 04/15/2025 - 15:06
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 15
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the candle closes near the daily bar low, there is a chance to see it drop to the $1,450-$1,500 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the nearest support of $1,537. At the moment, the picture is bearish as the rate is coming back. If the price fixes below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $1,300 mark.

    Ethereum is trading at $1,569 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Apr 16, 2025 - 14:14
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 16
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Apr 16, 2025 - 13:55
    XRP Burns Surge 100%: Here's What Caused It
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Lista Lending: Reshaping Lending on BNB Chain
    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Lista Lending: Reshaping Lending on BNB Chain
    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for April 16
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 16
    XRP Burns Surge 100%: Here's What Caused It
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD