    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 15:35
    Can traders expect rise from Cardano (ADA) by end of week?
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 10
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market has turned back to green again, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 7.64%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support of $0.6061 and the resistance of $0.6338. 

    If the daily bar closes near the upper level, there is a possibility to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.64-$0.65 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of yesterday's candle peak. If it happens around $0.64 or above, one can expect a test of the $0.66 mark soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA has once again bounced off the support of $0.5192. If the weekly candle closes far from that mark, growth may continue to $0.70 by the end of the week.

    ADA is trading at $0.6178 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
