Will Bitcoin Hit $3,000 Before Gold? Peter Schiff Asks Your Opinion

📰 News
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 15:49
    Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin or gold: Peter Schiff wants to know, which of these two assets will touch $3,000 first

Peter Schiff, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, has just forced Bitcoiners to make a bullish case for gold.  

He has just published a new poll where he asks his followers to predict, which of the two assets is going to reach $3,000 first.

The end of Bitcoin's story 

Considering that BTC is currently trading at $9,685, plunging back to $3,000 would be detrimental for the top cryptocurrency by market cap. It hasn't seen such low prices since August 2017. 

Veteran chartist Peter Brandt predicted that Bitcoin collapsing below its bear market bottom would be the end of its story.

Back in October, Schiff tweeted that the BTC price could possibly all the way down to $200.

Gold continues to surge  

While BTC is struggling to resume its 2020 rally, gold has recently reached its highest level in seven levels due to safe-haven demand. The lustrous metal is currently up by 1.6 percent after touching an intraday high of $1,649.

As reported by U.Today, Schiff recently compared that, unlike Bitcoin, gold wasn't getting any press coverage on CNBC. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

