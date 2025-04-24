Advertisement
    668,980,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Left Major Wallets, and That's Actually Bullish

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 24/04/2025 - 11:33
    Shiba Inu meme coin sees 668,980,000,000 SHIB outflow in 24 hours, but what is it about?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The second-biggest meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has been getting a lot of attention from whales, while most of the market has been tracking Bitcoin's steady rise.

    In the last 24 hours, as reported by IntoTheBlock, almost 669 billion SHIB have left the biggest wallets on the blockchain. At first, that kind of outflow might make people worry about a sell-off. But when you look at the numbers, you see something else entirely. Most of these large SHIB wallets? They are part of exchanges.

    When tokens move out of exchanges, it usually means people are buying. It is the kind of flow that suggests accumulation — large holders scooping up SHIB on exchanges and transferring it into cold decentralized storage. That is not panic but preparation.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    It has been weeks since we have seen this level of coordinated whale activity on Shiba Inu. Inflows are still going strong too, with a total of 555 billion SHIB during the same time period. But with a netflow of -113.98 billion, outflows are leading — and that could be a signal in itself.

    SHIB is trading just above $0.000014, which is a level it has not seen consistently in recent months. The price is not there yet, but the movement on-chain suggests that positioning is already underway.

    So, the question is, is this just quiet confidence before a breakout, or is it actually smart money shifting into a new phase? It is pretty obvious that SHIB is not sitting on its hands on exchanges. It is being moved around, stashed away and probably held on to.

    If the market keeps going up, SHIB could be about to do something even bigger. It looks like the whales are leading the way again.

