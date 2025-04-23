Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bloomberg: US Companies Might Reconsider Role of Crypto in Treasury Management

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 23/04/2025 - 15:12
    Public companies might rethink the role of Bitcoin in corporate treasury management, according to Bloomberg Intelligence strategists
    Advertisement
    Bloomberg: US Companies Might Reconsider Role of Crypto in Treasury Management
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Lu Yeung and Breanne Dougherty, strategists at Bloomberg Intelligence, believe that Bitcoin could emerge as an attractive option for public companies due to its resilience. 

    Advertisement

    The analysts have acknowledged that the leading cryptocurrency still tends to trade in tandem with the U.S. stock market. However, this correlation started to wane after "Liberation Day." 

    Bitcoin has performed surprisingly well during the tariff-induced turmoil, sparking speculation about potential decoupling. 

    HOT Stories
    Bloomberg: US Companies Might Reconsider Role of Crypto in Treasury Management
    Ripple's Chief Lawyer Speaks Out on New SEC Boss With Surprising Twist
    Satoshi Back to $100 Billion Club as Bitcoin Can't Stop Growing
    Bitcoin and Dogecoin Show Similar Big Trend — Bearish: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone

    In fact, its 10-day volatility is lower compared to major stock market indices. 

    Advertisement

    Yeung and Dougherty argue that corporate managers could "revisit" whether the cryptocurrency could be more resilient against the U.S. dollar amid increasing macroeconomic uncertainty. 

    As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrency index fund manager Bitwise recently estimated that the total number of Bitcoins held by public companies had approached the 700,000 BTC mark in Q1. Last quarter, 12 more companies jumped on the Bitcoin train. According to the most recent data, it currently stands at 711,000 BTC. 

    Strategy is the biggest holder of BTC by an enormous margin, buying a total of $35.6 billion. 

    As reported by U.Today, Strategy's most recent Bitcoin purchase of $556 million was announced on Monday. 

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 15:04
    Ripple's Chief Lawyer Speaks Out on New SEC Boss With Surprising Twist
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 23, 2025 - 14:37
    XRP Secures Hourly Golden Cross With Price Breakout: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    BC.GAME to Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture and Influencer Appearances
    Wiki Finance Expo Johannesburg 2025: Africa's Premier Fintech, Crypto & Forex Event!
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    BC.GAME to Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture and Influencer Appearances
    Wiki Finance Expo Johannesburg 2025: Africa's Premier Fintech, Crypto & Forex Event!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bloomberg: US Companies Might Reconsider Role of Crypto in Treasury Management
    Ripple's Chief Lawyer Speaks Out on New SEC Boss With Surprising Twist
    XRP Secures Hourly Golden Cross With Price Breakout: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD