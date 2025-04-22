​​Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price May Rocket by 100%, Popular Indicator Signals

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In recent times, it seemed like popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been kind of out of context with its price showing nothing more than just sideways movement above support, while most of the market was popping either up or down.

Now, there is a technical formation that may finally bring attention back to SHIB, and if the conditions line up as they should, it could lead to a 100% move.

The signal comes from the weekly Bollinger Bands, which are a long-time favorite for spotting volatility squeezes and breakout potential. With the upper band currently sitting at $0.00002585 — 106% above SHIB's current price of $0.00001258 — that is the ceiling traders will be watching.

It is not a promise but more like a level that, in setups like this, can start acting like a magnet once the price begins to stretch.

What the market has right now is consolidation, with SHIB holding steady at around $0.00001107, creating what looks like a base just above multi-month support, while the middle band, sitting at $0.00001659, offers a closer target about 32% above current levels, marking the kind of midpoint that often becomes the real test for whether any move has legs.

But that kind of spike does not happen alone. Bitcoin has been showing a lot of strength, and when that happens, altcoins tend to do well, especially meme coins like SHIB.

The real test is whether SHIB can move through the mid-band first — because that is when things shift from potential to momentum, and the upper band stops being a technical curiosity and starts looking like a plausible next stop.

So, the big question now is whether SHIB is just catching its breath or gearing up for a move. At the very least, the chart is giving traders a reason to take a closer look.