Peter Brandt Says Institutions Are Mad at Themselves for Buying Bitcoin

Thu, 07/15/2021 - 19:12
Alex Dovbnya
Institutional investors are kicking themselves for buying Bitcoin, Peter Brandt believes
Veteran commodity trader Peter Brandt believes that institutions who got into Bitcoin earlier this year must be kicking themselves for making untimely bets.   

The legendary chartist also points to the fact that Bitcoin’s resilience above the pivotal $30,000 level might be “a legitimate test” of how reliable on-chain analytics is.     

Bitcoin has become increasingly vulnerable as of recently, with bears pushing the cryptocurrency to as low as $31,121 earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange.    

Brandt’s chart points to a bearish rectangle, which typically signals the continuation of a downtrend.  

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Says Buying Bitcoin Is "Perfectly Fine"

“Pretty scary”

Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach seems to be on the same page with Brandt. In a recent CNBC interview, he said that Bitcoin looked “pretty scary” based on its technical picture.

The American investor says that he wouldn’t want to personally own Bitcoin, slamming it a “proxy for speculation.”

He also added that there would be a buying opportunity below the $23,000 level.

Bitcoin is currently down 51 percent since Apr. 14. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

