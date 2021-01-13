ENG
RU

Huobi Users Can Now Deposit and Withdraw RUB With AdvCash Wallets

News
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 11:58
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Major trading platform Huobi Global added deposits and withdrawals in Russian Rubles (RUB) in partnership with AdvCash payments processor
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Huobi Global, a top-tier crypto trading platform, added another fiat gateway. Seamless support for deposits and withdrawals in Russian Rubles (RUB) is now enabled on the platform.

Russian Ruble (RUB) gateway for major cryptocurrencies

According to the press release shared with U.Today, on Jan. 12, 2020, cryptocurrency exchange Huobi launched deposits and withdrawals in Russian Rubles (RUB). Thus, one of the most popular CIS currencies can now be used to obtain Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), Eos (EOS), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Dash (DASH) and the platform's native asset, Huobi Token (HT).

This milestone is accomplished in collaboration with AdvCash, a reliable payment operator and crypto-to-fiat processor. Thus, to buy crypto on Huobi with Russian Rubles (RUB), users are required to set up an account on AdvCash.

Some identity details are necessary to pass "Know-your-customer/anti-money-laundering" (KYC/AML) checks on both platforms.

To celebrate this release, the Huobi team launched a promotional capmpaign. Within its framework, users can save 0.99 percent and 2.49 percent on deposit and withdrawal fees, respectively. Initially, the minimum deposit/withdrawal level is set to 200 RUB while the maximum levels are 100,000 RUB and 50,000 RUB.

How to purchase crypto with Russian Ruble (RUB) on Huobi

The entire procedure of using Russian Rubles (RUB) for trading on Huobi appears quite straightforward. After logging into his/her Huobi Global account, the crypto user needs to choose the "Deposit-Exchange" option in the "Balances" menu and select Russian Ruble (RUB) as the preferred currency.

Once KYC checks are completed successfully, the user can choose "AdvCash Balance" as a payment option. Then. he/she will be redirected to AdvCash and use its instrument to pay for the crypto tokens he/she would like to purchase.

After completing their interaction with AdvCash, users are redirected to the "Deposit" menu and all their transactions become accessible in Huobi's transactions history.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

