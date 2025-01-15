Advertisement
    Bitcoin Bounces Back, But Ex-Binance Boss Warns About FOMO

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ex-Binance Boss Changpeng "CZ" Zhao shares crucial crypto market survival tip as fear of missing out kicks in
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 13:00
    Cover image via U.Today
    After a massive sell-off on the cryptocurrency market this week, many saw the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounce back from as low as $89,000 to $97,000 in a matter of hours.

    In the altcoin space, the story is even more dramatic, with many of the alternative cryptocurrencies posting double-digit percentage gains in just the last two days. Naturally, such a rapid change in the narrative from extreme fear to greed has sparked a fresh injection of fear of missing out among crypto market participants. 

    In the middle of this price roller coaster, the former CEO of Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, Changpeng Zhao, or CZ as he is better known in the industry, stepped up with a statement that served as a voice of reason. Zhao is no stranger to issuing statements, and some of his pronouncements have become sacred on the crypto market.

    This time around, Zhao directly addressed the FOMO caused by the market's rebound, urging that everyone has such a fear.

    However, the important thing is to control it responsibly. In an attempt to interpret the words of the crypto mogul, it can be said that while it is normal human nature to feel the fear of missing out, what makes the real difference is how one manages to channel it.

    The key may lie in finding the perfect balance between greed and fear. According to CZ himself, the crypto entrepreneur said a year ago that the key is not to do anything out of fear of missing out but also not to invest in a single coin.

    In his view, in bull markets such as the one we are currently in, the adoption of risk management is vital.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Changpeng Zhao #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

