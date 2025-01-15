Advertisement
    Algorand (ALGO) Outperforming Crypto Market by 9%

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Algorand has decoupled from general crypto market trend with 9% rally
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 14:06
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Algorand (ALGO), a layer-1 blockchain protocol, has experienced an uptick in price within the last 24 hours. ALGO is outperforming the crypto market by about 9%. Algorand appears to have overcome its sharp decline experienced in the last 48 hours. Amid the ALGO rebound, the coin is now chasing new price levels.

    ALGO Price Surge and Market Activity

    According to CoinMarketCap data, ALGO is exchanging hands at $0.3869, a 9.47% increase in the last 24 hours. As investors' interest increases, Its trading volume has soared by a massive 53.06% to $304.02 million.

    Article image
    ALGO 1D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    This suggests renewed confidence by market participants, who seemed encouraged by price movement. ALGO plunged to a low of $0.3214 within the last seven days amid price volatility on the market.

    However, it has posted a significant price retracement in the last 24 hours, hitting a high of $0.4041 before settling at the current rate.

    Meanwhile, users remain highly bullish and anticipate further surges in price as the day unfolds. The soaring trading volume supports this sentiment, as investors looking to acquire the asset have the liquidity to back the trade. 

    The development suggests they might be looking at positioning for profit-taking in the event of a further price rally.

    Algorand’s unique proposition and market potential

    Algorand blockchain, created in 2017 by computer scientist and MIT professor Silvio Micali, is an open-source platform. The platform allows users to quickly process smart contracts and transactions with low fees and no delays.

    In August 2024, Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, hinted at a partnership between Cardano and Algorand. Hoskinson lauded Algorand’s technology, noting that combining it with useful proof of work could result in great achievements in the crypto industry.

    At the time, Gary Malouf, CTO of Algorand Technologies, remarked that the platform would love to explore the possibilities.

    Analysts believe such partnerships could boost the value of ALGO on the broader cryptocurrency market.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

