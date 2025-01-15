Advertisement
    XRP on Verge of $3: Key Levels to Watch

    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP could be ready for solid reversal
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 11:13
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    After emerging from its recent consolidation phase, XRP is currently experiencing an incredible rally, rising nearly to the $3 mark. An important change in momentum is highlighted by this breakout above the price channel, providing traders and investors with a lot to think about. This summarizes the current state of affairs and potential future directions for XRP

    With high volume supporting its upward trend, XRP has broken through key resistance levels such as the $2.60 and $2.75 zones and is currently trading close to $2.85. Overbought conditions are indicated by the RSI, suggesting that the rally may be waning in the near future. But as long as XRP stays above $2.50, the general mood is still positive. Short-term gains toward $3.25 or even $3.50 may be possible if XRP maintains its bullish momentum and breaks above the psychological $3 mark. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    There would be more market participation and ongoing buying pressure to support this scenario. For this bullish outlook to continue, key support levels at $2.50 and $2.70 would need to hold. On the other hand, a pullback might be triggered by a rejection close to the $3 mark. Investors should keep a careful eye on the $2.50 support zones in this situation. 

    XRP would be subject to additional downside risks if it fell below this level, which could push it back to $2.30 regions or lower. One of the main signs that bearish pressure is taking over would be a decline in volume during the pullback.

    The values of $3.00, $3.25 and $3.50 are key resistance levels for now. Support levels are at $2.70, $2.50 and $2.30. Despite the current bullish price action, investors should exercise caution and keep an eye on momentum and volume indicators. Whether XRP can sustain its position above $3 or experience a retracement will probably be decided over the course of the upcoming trading sessions.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

