Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Has Survived Another Year and Scored More Goals in 2019: Crypto Experts

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    On the last days of 2019, cryptocurrency experts are summarizing the milestones Bitcoin achieved in 2019

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

There is a tradition, old as the hills, to talk about the results of the year as draws to an end. Crypto experts – investors, analysts and traders – are summarizing the milestones Bitcoin has reached in 2019.

Major Bitcoin news

This year, among other crucial events, Bakkt and Binance launched Bitcoin futures, crypto expert Anthony Pompliano (more often referred to simply as ‘Pomp’ on Twitter) has been a frequent guest on CNBC where he promoted BTC, sometimes in heated discussions with Bitcoin opponents. Also the IRS in the US launched its first guidance on BTC taxation since 2014.

Biggest BTC price predictions

The billionaire investor Tim Draper predicted that by 2022-2023 Bitcoin price would hit $250,000 and then said that this prediction is conservative. The crypto baron John McAfee still insists that on December 31 2020 Bitcoin will reach the $1-mln price.

The Crypto YouTube bleeds

Among the most recent events is the ‘crypto purge’ on YouTube when numerous Bitcoin bloggers and crypto traders had their videos banned from YouTube and they were prohibited from posting anything for a week. However, later on YouTube later explained this to be an error and reinstated almost all crypto YouTubers and unbanned their videos.

Bitcoin coming close to $13,000 briefly

As for the milestone for the BTC price itself, it managed to reach a yearly high of $12,887 on July 10, as per CoinMarketCap.

BTC high 2019
Image via CoinMarketCap

Must Read
Bitcoin Scammers Threaten to Disconnect Victims' Electricity and Demand Payments - READ MORE

‘2019 – a bullish year for Bitcoin’

The crypto trader and analyst @themooncarl reminds the community that 2019 has been extremely bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency – its price is 94 percent up and its hashrate has surged over 100 percent.

The analyst also reminds the community about the immense Bitcoin scarcity and expects the price to skyrocket in the coming few years.

‘Major crypto narratives of 2019’

The crypto expert and columnist Joseph Young summarizes on the major BTC narratives this year has seen.

BTC Joseph Young
Image via Twitter

Many are expecting DCEP (also known as 'China Coin') to launch in the near future, while the most ambitious crypto project of the year - Facebook's Libra - seems to get stuck in regulatory issues deeper and deeper.

'Bitcoin survives another year': Pomp

The co-founder of the Morgan Creek Digital fund and a podcaster Anthony Pompliano emphasizes that Bitcoin has made it through another year. He believes that in the upcoming years it will be ‘irresponsible’ for financial institutions not to have Bitcoin in their portfolios.

Must Read
Bitcoin Has One Day Left Until Fatal Flaw Destroys It, According to Craig Wright's Prediction - READ MORE

‘The industry is returning to Bitcoin’: Mati Greenspan

The crypto analyst and founder of Quantum Economics Mati Greenspan believes that the last two years have been a period of a great BTC consolidation. He reckons that the industry is now turning back to Bitcoin, having realized that many altcoins were given exaggerated valuations.

Join our Telegram channel to get news even faster!
#Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Bitcoin Price in 2020: Here's How BTC Performed in 2019, and What You Should Expect from New Year

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    After Bitcoin's torrid performance in 2019, the crypto market has its sights set on 2020

Cover image via u.today
Contents

As numerous countries around the globe are already celebrating the advent of 2020, it's time to take a retrospective look at the performance of Bitcoin in the previous year. 

2019 was the year of highs and lows for the dominant cryptocurrency but it still managed to come out on top with a 95 percent yearly gain, according to data provided by blockchain analytics startup Skew.

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Isn't Going to $20,000 or $100,000. Tether Isn't Going to Pump Anymore: Craig Wright - READ MORE

Shrugging off volatility 

Bitcoin's price action was uneventful for almost half of the year. Skew has estimated that there were 150 days when BTC didn't move by more than one percent in a day. Meanwhile, the average absolute daily move is about 2.4 percent.

Bitcoin returns in 2019
image by @skewdotcom

The wildest price move was recorded on Oct. 25 when Bitcoin surged by almost 40 before these gains quickly started to evaporate. Meanwhile, the two most painful moves for the bulls came on June 27 and Sept. 25. BTC is still struggling to break out of the six-month falling channel that was created as a result of the former.     

Despite the fact that BTC is seemingly becoming less volatile, more than $800 mln was liquidated on BitMEX, the top derivatives exchange, with longs being responsible for the lion's share of this sum.        

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Will Be "the Survivor" in Crypto: CNBC - READ MORE

2020 is here 

With people popping bottles of champagne across the globe, the big year of the third Bitcoin halving has already arrived. The belief that the forthcoming reward halving would trigger another price rally became one of the major crypto narratives as early as in  2019. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that BTC could witness a moonshot to $100,000 in 2020.  

However, not everyone is enthusiastic. CoinList’s Andy Bromberg recently told The American Banker that the halvening had been already "overpriced in." In fact, he expects the Bitcoin price to dip after the much-awaited event. 

“Maybe it’s been overpriced in and everyone’s bought into this thesis and we see a dip post-halving.”

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analyst Eddie van der Walt claimed that there wouldn't be enough demand to replicate the success of previous post-halvening cycles.

Only the most important posts per day. Infographics, analytics, reviews & summaries. Join our Telegram channel!
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website