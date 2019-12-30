Back
Bitcoin Has One Day Left Until Fatal Flaw Destroys It, According to Craig Wright's Prediction

  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    In 2018, Craig Wright brazenly predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) could be ultimately destroyed in 2019 due to a "fatal flaw." He has one day left

Cover image via u.today

During one of his anti-Bitcoin tirades, nChain scientist Craig Wright, who claims to be the man behind the Satoshi Nakamoto pseudonym, made a bold prediction that BTC would go down in flames the following year due to a fatal flaw in its code. 

"...they will learn next year that there is a fatal flaw in BTC and by fatal I mean there won't be any BTC by the end of next year."

As expected, this was nothing more than fearmongering from the self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin is still alive and well at the end of 2019 as its network continues to grow stronger. 

Wright will also have to eat his words one more time unless the price of his beloved Bitcoin SV (BSV) fork touches $1,200 by the end of the year. Wright stated that there was a 97.8 percent chance that such an outlandish price forecast would come to fruition. 

Considering that BSV is currenlty changing hands at $97.29, it would take a mammoth-size 1,137 percent price increase to propel it to Wright's target by the end of this year.  

Meanwhile, BTC, which was predicted to go back to $0.10 by Wright, is still up by more than 95 percent this year, currently sitting at $7,252

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

XRP Price Prediction: Is Resistance at $0.198 Holding XRP Back?

  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by Chinese authorities. Currently, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by the actions of the Chinese authorities. 

According to the news, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry:

  • Assets of Century Cloud Core, a subsidiary of the mining firm Bitmain, were frozen
  • The Head of MicroBT, a company that manufactures equipment for cryptocurrency mining, was arrested
  • As part of a fight against stealing electricity, a large number of ASIC miners have been confiscated

XRP/USD Over a Four-Hour (H4) Period

XRPUSD H4 Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the four-hour period, XRP/USD maintained neutrality. At the same time, the chart overcame a downtrend, which is good news. However, the level near the $0.198 region has kept the price from growing any further.

XRP/USD Over an Hour (H1) Period

XRPUSD H1Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The hour period completely repeats the four-hour period. The force of the bulls is not enough to break the aforementioned level.

It is important to note that the actions by the Chinese authorities look rather strange, given the fact that mining in China is not officially prohibited. 
Even optimistic comments by Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who managed to attract investments a record $200 million in 2019, could not help XRP.

What Can Strengthen XRP/USD in the Near Future?

Ripple is heading to Brazil to forge a new partnership there.
Brazil is a leader in innovative technologies and is ready to open up this path for the rest of Latin America.

In addition to Brazil, Ripple is focused on expansion into several other South American countries including Chile, Peru, and Argentina.

As a Side Note:

The company is currently working with Santander Brasil, Bradesco, and Banco Rendimento, which utilizes a payment system but does not yet use XRP.

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

