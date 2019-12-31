Back
Bitcoin Scammers Threaten to Disconnect Victims' Electricity and Demand Payments

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Scammers who pretend to be the representatives of Toronto Hydro, threaten to cut their victims' electricity unless they get paid in BTC

Contents

According to Canadian media outlet Narcity, the customers of Toronto Hydro, one of the country's biggest electric utilities, have been bombarded with scam calls. Fraudsters threaten to cut the electricity supply of their victims unless they get paid in Bitcoin.

"Over the last couple of months, we have been reminding Toronto hydro customer to be aware of sophisticated scams that are targetting both businesses and residential customers," said a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro.

Don't get fooled 

Toronto Hydro cautions its clients that it will never disconnect their power supply from the get-go. First, they need to come up in contact with such a customer via "multiple channels."

Moreover, the company highlights that it doesn't accept Bitcoin payments. Despite the fact that cryptocurrency payments are very easy to track, it's often impossible to identify who stands behind them, which makes crypto particularly appealing to criminals

Even if you do have unpaid bills, you will not receive threats from the company. Hence, it always makes sense to double-check such information (especially during the holiday season when such scams are on the rise).

"We definitely see a rise leading into the holiday season and we also, historically see a rise leading into a long weekend," the spokesperson told Narcity. 

Things could be worse 

However, receiving a fake call from Toronto Hydro might not be the worst thing that could happen to those who appear in the crosshairs of Canadian scammers. As reported by U.Today, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently rang alarm bells over a group of extortionists sending bomb threats to their victims and demanding Bitcoin payments.   

Earlier this year, Canadian police were also concerned about fraudsters plastering fake posters near Bitcoin ATMs to transfer their victims' money to the wrong address.    

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin Price in 2020: Here's How BTC Performed in 2019, and What You Should Expect from New Year

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    After Bitcoin's torrid performance in 2019, the crypto market has its sights set on 2020

Contents

As numerous countries around the globe are already celebrating the advent of 2020, it's time to take a retrospective look at the performance of Bitcoin in the previous year. 

2019 was the year of highs and lows for the dominant cryptocurrency but it still managed to come out on top with a 95 percent yearly gain, according to data provided by blockchain analytics startup Skew.

Shrugging off volatility 

Bitcoin's price action was uneventful for almost half of the year. Skew has estimated that there were 150 days when BTC didn't move by more than one percent in a day. Meanwhile, the average absolute daily move is about 2.4 percent.

Bitcoin returns in 2019
image by @skewdotcom

The wildest price move was recorded on Oct. 25 when Bitcoin surged by almost 40 before these gains quickly started to evaporate. Meanwhile, the two most painful moves for the bulls came on June 27 and Sept. 25. BTC is still struggling to break out of the six-month falling channel that was created as a result of the former.     

Despite the fact that BTC is seemingly becoming less volatile, more than $800 mln was liquidated on BitMEX, the top derivatives exchange, with longs being responsible for the lion's share of this sum.        

2020 is here 

With people popping bottles of champagne across the globe, the big year of the third Bitcoin halving has already arrived. The belief that the forthcoming reward halving would trigger another price rally became one of the major crypto narratives as early as in  2019. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht predicted that BTC could witness a moonshot to $100,000 in 2020.  

However, not everyone is enthusiastic. CoinList’s Andy Bromberg recently told The American Banker that the halvening had been already "overpriced in." In fact, he expects the Bitcoin price to dip after the much-awaited event. 

“Maybe it’s been overpriced in and everyone’s bought into this thesis and we see a dip post-halving.”

As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analyst Eddie van der Walt claimed that there wouldn't be enough demand to replicate the success of previous post-halvening cycles.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

