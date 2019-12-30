Back
TD Ameritrade Might Add Support for XRP After Its Success with Bitcoin Futures

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    TD Ameritrade might consider adding support for the XRP cryptocurrency as its continues to explore new options

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Online brokerage giant TDAmeritrade might add support for the XRP cryptocurrency, according to its latest tweet.

When asked whether or not it planned to list the third biggest cryptocurrency, the company replied that they only offered support for CME's Bitcoin futures but they would consider "additional opportunities." The company didn't provide any insight into what cryptocurrencies it plans to onboard next. 

Still exploring   

This is not the first time that TD Ameritrade teased the #XRPAmry with the possible addition of their favorite cryptocurrency. Back in December 2018, the company claimed that it was still exploring the XRP space.  

The price of XRP has plunged by more than 33 percent since that tweet was posted.  

Not a fad

The $1 trln brokerage giant, which was acquired by Charles Schwab this November, became the first traditional financial services company to start offering its clients access to Bitcoin futures products that were launched by Cboe and CME in late 2017. Back in July, TDAmeritrade CEO Tim Hockey touted great demand for Bitcoin futures, claiming that their clients "were asking for it."

In 2017, the leading brokerage firm made an investment in crypto derivatives platform ErisX that, according to Hockey, could allow TDAmeritrade's clients to directly trade cryptocurrencies on the platform. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction: Is Resistance at $0.198 Holding XRP Back?

📈 Price Predictions
  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by Chinese authorities. Currently, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry.

Cover image via

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by the actions of the Chinese authorities. 

According to the news, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry:

  • Assets of Century Cloud Core, a subsidiary of the mining firm Bitmain, were frozen
  • The Head of MicroBT, a company that manufactures equipment for cryptocurrency mining, was arrested
  • As part of a fight against stealing electricity, a large number of ASIC miners have been confiscated

XRP/USD Over a Four-Hour (H4) Period

XRPUSD H4 Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the four-hour period, XRP/USD maintained neutrality. At the same time, the chart overcame a downtrend, which is good news. However, the level near the $0.198 region has kept the price from growing any further.

XRP/USD Over an Hour (H1) Period

XRPUSD H1Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The hour period completely repeats the four-hour period. The force of the bulls is not enough to break the aforementioned level.

It is important to note that the actions by the Chinese authorities look rather strange, given the fact that mining in China is not officially prohibited. 
Even optimistic comments by Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who managed to attract investments a record $200 million in 2019, could not help XRP.

What Can Strengthen XRP/USD in the Near Future?

Ripple is heading to Brazil to forge a new partnership there.
Brazil is a leader in innovative technologies and is ready to open up this path for the rest of Latin America.

In addition to Brazil, Ripple is focused on expansion into several other South American countries including Chile, Peru, and Argentina.

As a Side Note:

The company is currently working with Santander Brasil, Bradesco, and Banco Rendimento, which utilizes a payment system but does not yet use XRP.

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

