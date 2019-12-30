TD Ameritrade Might Add Support for XRP After Its Success with Bitcoin Futures

TD Ameritrade might consider adding support for the XRP cryptocurrency as its continues to explore new options

Online brokerage giant TDAmeritrade might add support for the XRP cryptocurrency, according to its latest tweet.

When asked whether or not it planned to list the third biggest cryptocurrency, the company replied that they only offered support for CME's Bitcoin futures but they would consider "additional opportunities." The company didn't provide any insight into what cryptocurrencies it plans to onboard next.

Thank you for your interest! Currently, we offer Bitcoin Futures on the CME. We will continue to monitor the market and consider additional opportunities going forward. ^ZB — TD Ameritrade (@TDAmeritrade) December 29, 2019

Still exploring

This is not the first time that TD Ameritrade teased the #XRPAmry with the possible addition of their favorite cryptocurrency. Back in December 2018, the company claimed that it was still exploring the XRP space.

Glad you’re enjoying our content! We’re still exploring the #XRP space - stay tuned for more information. Our team is working hard to make things like this happen. — TD Ameritrade Network (@TDANetwork) December 11, 2018

The price of XRP has plunged by more than 33 percent since that tweet was posted.

Not a fad

The $1 trln brokerage giant, which was acquired by Charles Schwab this November, became the first traditional financial services company to start offering its clients access to Bitcoin futures products that were launched by Cboe and CME in late 2017. Back in July, TDAmeritrade CEO Tim Hockey touted great demand for Bitcoin futures, claiming that their clients "were asking for it."

In 2017, the leading brokerage firm made an investment in crypto derivatives platform ErisX that, according to Hockey, could allow TDAmeritrade's clients to directly trade cryptocurrencies on the platform.