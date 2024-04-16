Advertisement
    Three Unique Cardano Features Live Now: Here's What You Missed

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Cardano is far more robust than may seem at first glance
    Tue, 16/04/2024 - 12:00
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Cardano is quite often dismissed due to its complicated nature and somewhat alienating community. However, if you give it a try, you migh discover many unique features that make it stand out. Each of those bring something special to the table.

    Multiple swaps on multiple DEXes in one transaction

    Swapping tokens is a basic action, but Cardano has taken it a step further. Now, users can swap different tokens on various decentralized exchanges (DEXes) in a single transaction. This not only saves time but also reduces transaction fees, making it a game-changer for traders who work with multiple tokens and DEXes.

    XRP to Drop Below $0.5? Price's Unexpected Move

    Mithril

    Cardano has introduced Mithril, a cutting-edge technology that makes blockchain operations more efficient. It uses the stake of ADA holders to validate snapshots of the blockchain, ensuring they are accurate and trustworthy without checking every single block. This can speed up transactions and make apps run faster, all while keeping things secure.

    No-lock staking

    Staking tokens usually means locking them up, but not anymore. Cardano has introduced no-lock staking, allowing users to earn rewards while still being able to use their ADA freely. It is a flexible approach to staking that lets people stay liquid with their investments.

    ADAUSDT
    ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

    These features could make the Cardano network more attractive and potentially drive up demand for ADA. Unfortunately, for now, Cardano is facing resistance at $0.64 and moving in a downtrend in general. If it can push past this, the next target is the $0.5820 to $0.5709 range. On the downside, if things turn sour, there is a strong support at $0.5239, which could catch a falling price.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

