Three Unique Cardano Features Live Now: Here's What You Missed

Cardano is quite often dismissed due to its complicated nature and somewhat alienating community. However, if you give it a try, you migh discover many unique features that make it stand out. Each of those bring something special to the table.

Multiple swaps on multiple DEXes in one transaction

Swapping tokens is a basic action, but Cardano has taken it a step further. Now, users can swap different tokens on various decentralized exchanges (DEXes) in a single transaction. This not only saves time but also reduces transaction fees, making it a game-changer for traders who work with multiple tokens and DEXes.

Mithril

Cardano has introduced Mithril, a cutting-edge technology that makes blockchain operations more efficient. It uses the stake of ADA holders to validate snapshots of the blockchain, ensuring they are accurate and trustworthy without checking every single block. This can speed up transactions and make apps run faster, all while keeping things secure.

No-lock staking

Staking tokens usually means locking them up, but not anymore. Cardano has introduced no-lock staking, allowing users to earn rewards while still being able to use their ADA freely. It is a flexible approach to staking that lets people stay liquid with their investments.

These features could make the Cardano network more attractive and potentially drive up demand for ADA. Unfortunately, for now, Cardano is facing resistance at $0.64 and moving in a downtrend in general. If it can push past this, the next target is the $0.5820 to $0.5709 range. On the downside, if things turn sour, there is a strong support at $0.5239, which could catch a falling price.