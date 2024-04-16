Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Secures $3,000, Cardano's (ADA) Dramatic Drop Irrelevant, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover After 30% Plunge?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market took unexpected and brutal blow
    Tue, 16/04/2024 - 0:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Secures $3,000, Cardano's (ADA) Dramatic Drop Irrelevant, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover After 30% Plunge?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Cardano has witnessed a substantial drop to the $0.4 region, suppressing the price by over 20%. Despite the dip, the ascent suggests a potential rally through the 200 EMA, challenging the downtrend with limited volatility and apathetic trade volume.

    Cardano's price action has been a roller coaster, with its recent plunge to the $0.4 support level and a subsequent bounce back. At the time of writing, ADA has seen its value soar above $0.48, instilling a fresh wave of inflows into the market.

    ADAUSDT
    ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

    It is noteworthy that the descent has not influenced the coin’s longer-term trend, which has been bearish with an absence of significant volume — a hint that the market is still in search of a solid direction. However, the surge above the 200 EMA will push the coin into the bullish zone once again.

    If ADA fails, the $0.4 level remains a crucial bastion of support, and its endurance will be critical in preventing further declines. However, if the marketwide recovery continues, there is a good possibility of a prolonged continuation of the rally.

    Shiba Inu takes hit

    Shiba Inu has seen a sharp 30% decline. But one way or another, the only question in most holders' minds is: "Will Shiba Inu really recover?"

    The token's dip to the $0.00002165 mark has been met with a mixture of concern and anticipation. A rebound from this level could signal a strong support base, potentially pivoting SHIB back into an uptrend.

    As for the chart, the Bollinger Bands have been preceding the drop as their narrowing was a strong signal of an upcoming price surge. Now, with SHIB having slipped below the crucial 50-day moving average, the only thing left is to wait for a return above this aforementioned level.

    SHIBUSDT
    Shiba Inu/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The trading activity is pretty quiet, which shows that people are not too confident about SHIB right now. The RSI is suggesting that selling pressure prevailed over buys on the market, pushing the value of the token down.

    SHIB will face its first big test at the $0.00002880 level. If it can go beyond that, we might see the price move up toward $0.00003.

    As for what's next for SHIB, it is really tough to say, considering the lack of fundamental development around Shiba Inu. However, there is always the possibility of a further price reversal and the return of the buying power on the market in general, which is going to push the value of tokens like Shiba Inu further up - especially if the risk appetite among investors returns.

    Ethereum's comeback

    Ethereum has made a strong and sufficient comeback, easily returning above the $3,000 threshold. The pivot suggests that Ethereum could continue its path upward despite this minor setback.

    Following the dip that moved the market, the price action has been affirmative, reclaiming the $3,000 mark with conviction. This level now forms a bedrock of support, cementing the current price range.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Jumps 9% as Major Congestion Fix Hits Mainnet

    Specifically, the key support at approximately $2,700 is highlighted, a level where the asset has previously beaten the substantial buying pressure. The resistance can be found around the $3,600 zone.

    As the price started rising, the volume started moving up, showing a lot of interest on the market. This rise in trading, along with the clear increase in price, has helped the upward trend to gain strength.

    The intersection of technical indicators with market sentiment heralds a bullish scenario, where the previous peak at approximately $3,950 is not unreal.

    However, the most recent surge of volatility on the market might not go unnoticed, and it is important to avoid any risky moves that might drastically affect your portfolio.

    #Cardano #Shiba Inu #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) in Green After New Elon Musk Post
    2024/04/16 00:32
    Dogecoin (DOGE) in Green After New Elon Musk Post
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin Whale Snaps Up $16 Million Worth of BTC Following Price Crash
    2024/04/16 00:32
    Bitcoin Whale Snaps Up $16 Million Worth of BTC Following Price Crash
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin Might Be on Cusp of Another Bearish Reversal, Shibarium Sees Epic Key Metric Surge, 324 Million DOGE Change Hands Amid 19.4% DOGE Price Crash: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/04/16 00:32
    Bitcoin Might Be on Cusp of Another Bearish Reversal, Shibarium Sees Epic Key Metric Surge, 324 Million DOGE Change Hands Amid 19.4% DOGE Price Crash: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Finnovex East Africa 2024: Leading the Charge in Innovating for Inclusive Finance:"Innovating for Inclusive Finance: Transforming East Africa's Financial Landscape."
    Announcing the 2024 European Gaming Congress: A New Chapter in iGaming Excellence
    ETHTaipei 2024 Hackathon: Anonymous Dating and Private Transaction Services Highlight the Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Secures $3,000, Cardano's (ADA) Dramatic Drop Irrelevant, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover After 30% Plunge?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) in Green After New Elon Musk Post
    Bitcoin Whale Snaps Up $16 Million Worth of BTC Following Price Crash
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD