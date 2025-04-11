DOGE Price Prediction for April 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite bears' pressure, most of the coins are in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 1.53% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is on its way to the local resistance of $0.16. If the daily bar closes near the upper level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.1620 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. However, if the bar closes around current prices, sideways trading in the range of $0.1550-0.1650 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $0.1411 level.

If it happens far from the bar's closure, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to growth to the $0.20 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.1588 at press time.