    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for April 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 16:02
    Has bearish trend of DOGE ended yet?
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 11
    Despite bears' pressure, most of the coins are in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has increased by 1.53% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is on its way to the local resistance of $0.16. If the daily bar closes near the upper level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.1620 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    From the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. However, if the bar closes around current prices, sideways trading in the range of $0.1550-0.1650 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $0.1411 level.

    If it happens far from the bar's closure, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to growth to the $0.20 mark.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1588 at press time.

