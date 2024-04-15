Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Adds $1.7 Billion to Market Cap as ADA Price Recovers

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano (ADA) strengthens its position on cryptocurrency market, adding over $1.7 billion to its market capitalization
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 15:00
    Cardano Adds $1.7 Billion to Market Cap as ADA Price Recovers
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano, one of the leading cryptocurrencies, has experienced a noteworthy resurgence today, adding over $1.7 billion to its market capitalization. This surge follows a period of volatility and uncertainty on the cryptocurrency market.

    Advertisement

    Data from CoinMarketCap reveals that Cardano's market capitalization rose from $15.8 billion to $17.5 billion during the current trading session, solidifying its position as the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Notably, this places Cardano ahead of Avalanche (AVAX) but behind Dogecoin (DOGE), which currently holds ninth position, with a market capitalization of $23.4 billion.

    Related
    Cardano New Releases Herald Major Network Upgrade for Ecosystem

    The primary driver behind this surge in market capitalization is the recovery of the price of ADA, Cardano's native token. After experiencing a significant decline of 32% due to prevailing geopolitical uncertainties, ADA's price rebounded by 4.3% to reach $0.49 in today's trading session.

    ""
    Cardano (ADA) Market Cap by CoinMarketCap

    With a market capitalization now standing at $17.5 billion, Cardano is not only reaffirming its position within the cryptocurrency market but is also inching closer to the realm of the world's largest companies. According to the Companies Market Cap global ranking, Cardano would be positioned alongside established entities such as Warner Music Group, Subaru and Snapchat.

    Related
    ADA Community Excited as Huawei Cloud Infrastructure Arrives on Cardano

    The resurgence of ADA reflects the resilience and potential of the cryptocurrency amid market fluctuations. As investors and enthusiasts monitor its performance, the recent increase in market capitalization underscores renewed confidence in Cardano's trajectory.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image XRP Finds Balance With 6% Resurgence, Here Are Key Catalysts to Watch
    2024/04/15 14:56
    XRP Finds Balance With 6% Resurgence, Here Are Key Catalysts to Watch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image XRP Skyrockets 300% in Crypto Investment Product Inflows, While XRP ETF Talks Disappear
    2024/04/15 14:56
    XRP Skyrockets 300% in Crypto Investment Product Inflows, While XRP ETF Talks Disappear
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Germany's Major Federal Bank Embraces Crypto for Institutional Players: Details
    2024/04/15 14:56
    Germany's Major Federal Bank Embraces Crypto for Institutional Players: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Finnovex East Africa 2024: Leading the Charge in Innovating for Inclusive Finance:"Innovating for Inclusive Finance: Transforming East Africa's Financial Landscape."
    Announcing the 2024 European Gaming Congress: A New Chapter in iGaming Excellence
    ETHTaipei 2024 Hackathon: Anonymous Dating and Private Transaction Services Highlight the Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Adds $1.7 Billion to Market Cap as ADA Price Recovers
    XRP Finds Balance With 6% Resurgence, Here Are Key Catalysts to Watch
    XRP Skyrockets 300% in Crypto Investment Product Inflows, While XRP ETF Talks Disappear
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD