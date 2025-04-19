Advertisement
    881,353,310 SHIB Burned by This Major Shiba Inu Burner: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 19/04/2025 - 14:42
    Shiba Inu burn rate skyrocketed 3,277% in last 24 hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to Shibarium Updates, an X account dedicated to sharing insights and updates on the Shiba Inu ecosystem, 881,353,310 SHIB tokens have been burned through the ShibTorch platform.

    In a recent tweet, Shibarium Updates shared details on burns on ShibTorch. A total of 881,353,310 SHIB have been burned, per the most recent update.

    Shibarium Updates highlighted recent burn actions on ShibTorch, including a total of 16,682,282.98 SHIB burn undertaken April 18 at 4:05 a.m. UTC; 14,521,134.84 SHIB was burned April 14 at 10:22 p.m. UTC. The recent burn action has contributed to a weekly change of 5.40%.

    According to Shibburn, an X account tracking SHIB burns, 28,627,668 SHIB were burned by the Shiba Inu community in the last 24 hours, representing a 3,277.11% surge in daily burn rate. In the last seven days, 142,626,991 SHIB were burned, representing a 104.28% surge in the weekly burn rate.

    About ShibTorch

    ShibTorch is a platform for burning SHIB tokens and a key component of the evolving Shiba Inu Operating System (Shib OS).

    ShibTorch V2, a new iteration of ShibTorch, debuted in January this year, months after the original ShibTorch launched last August. It introduced several enhancements designed to refine the token-burning process, strengthen security and deepen community engagement within the growing Shiba Inu ecosystem, all from the convenience of the project's core online hub.

    ShibTorch V2 allows Shibarium users to actively participate in token burning. Each Shibarium transaction adds a base fee to a designated burn contract. When a predetermined amount of BONE, Shibarium's gas token, has accumulated, any user can start the burn process using the ShibTorch V2 interface.

