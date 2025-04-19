Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    180 Million Cardano in Five Days: What Went Down?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 19/04/2025 - 10:50
    This trend frequently observed during relief rallies
    Advertisement
    180 Million Cardano in Five Days: What Went Down?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Cardano (ADA) market has recently seen a 180 million ADA move, but it comes from whales. According to crypto analyst Ali, large holders, or whales, seized the opportunity of the recent price increase, offloading a significant amount of ADA in days.

    Advertisement

    Cardano has steadily ticked higher since rebounding from lows of $0.594 on April 16 and will mark the fourth consecutive day of gains if today ends in the green.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Dips Hard, Can It Bounce From $0.60?
    Wed, 04/16/2025 - 13:35
    Cardano (ADA) Dips Hard, Can It Bounce From $0.60?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    No Way XRP Is Worth $5,800 Vs Bitcoin: Samson Mow
    Massive Ethereum (ETH) Price Crash to $800 Predicted by Legendary Trader Brandt
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Bitcoin Price Forecast: Over $1 Million
    Unexpected XRP Push to $3 Possible, Solana (SOL) Secretly in Bull Market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Absolutely Melting

    According to Ali, "Whales took advantage of the recent upswing, offloading over 180 million Cardano ADA in just the past five days."

    Advertisement

    This data indicates that while the retail crowd showed excitement during ADA’s recent bounce, whales were quietly selling out, potentially locking in profits. This trend is frequently observed during relief rallies, where large players utilize the bullish momentum to exit positions without causing a major price drop.

    Cardano price action

    At the time of writing, ADA was up 2.69% in the last 24 hours to $0.631 and is on track to recoup weekly losses, up 0.01% in seven days.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 14
    Mon, 04/14/2025 - 13:51
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 14
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk


    ADA suffered selling pressure at the start of the week as markets reacted to macroeconomic concerns, falling for three days in a row before recovering. Bulls found support at the low of $0.594, from which ADA rebounded.

    ADA holding above $0.60 signals strength. While buyers have kept Cardano above the $0.59 support level, they are trying to raise the ADA price above $0.63.

    With the ascending channel and support at $0.63, bulls can now aim for the 50-day SMA at $0.70. Buyers might regain control if a break and close above this critical barrier is achieved. ADA may then rise to $0.83.

    If the ADA price falls and breaks below $0.59, ADA may slide to the support at $0.50. This is a critical level for the bulls to maintain because a break below it implies the resumption of the downturn. The next support on the downside in this scenario is $0.40.

    #Cardano News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 19, 2025 - 10:34
    Cardano (ADA) Founder on Blockchains: 'Trust, Respect, Understanding'
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Apr 19, 2025 - 10:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outperforms All Competitors in 24 Hours: Details
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    180 Million Cardano in Five Days: What Went Down?
    Cardano (ADA) Founder on Blockchains: 'Trust, Respect, Understanding'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outperforms All Competitors in 24 Hours: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD