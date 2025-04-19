'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Bitcoin Price Forecast: Over $1 Million

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent entrepreneur and the author of the book on personal finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad” has published a stunning Bitcoin price prediction. He believes that BTC will exceed $1 million and explained why he expects it to happen.

He also shared how even people with limited financial opportunities can emerge from the current massive market crash wealthy.

U.S. debts reach all-time highs

Kiyosaki stated that by now, the U.S. is deep in debt, which has grown to all-time highs — credit card debt and the U.S. national debt. He tweeted that aside from this, the level of unemployment is on the rise, and pension funds (401 Ks) are losing profitability — “pensions are being stolen,” he stated.

Advertisement

MAKES ME SAD: In 2025 credit card debt is at all time highs. US debt is at all time highs. Unemployment is rising. 401 k’s are losing. Pensions are being stolen. USA may be heading for a GREATER DEPRESSION.



I get sad because as I stated in an earlier X….Tweet….I warned… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 18, 2025

Overall, the financial expert expects that yet another Great (even Greater) Depression is coming to the country, and he reminded the community that he had predicted all that in his book “Rich Dad’s Prophecy,” which came out in the early 2000s. That book was about “the coming biggest stock market crash in history….that is here now.” Most of his books, Kiyosaki claims, contained warnings about a “coming financial disaster.”

Bitcoin to over $1 million by 2035, Kiyosaki says

Despite this, Kiyosaki shared some good news too. It is still possible to get “very rich” thanks to the current market crash, he said. In his X posts, he frequently recommends how to do that — one needs to “buy gold, silver and Bitcoin.” Investing in Bitcoin, gold and silver, Kiyosaki believes, may help an investor “come through this crisis a very rich person.” After this giant crash, “it may be too late.”

Kiyosaki believes it may be enough to get just a fraction of Bitcoin or half of one BTC to become wealthy when the current crisis is over. When will it happen? The expert said he strongly believes that by 2035, the BTC price will exceed $1 million, and gold and silver will be worth $30,000 per ounce and $3,000 per coin.

“It will be the easiest money you ever made,” Kiyosaki says. At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at $84,967, having shown a 2% increase since Wednesday. This week, BTC has been moving along this price line, failing any attempts to rise higher so far. It has recovered after the crash faced after Jerome Powell’s statement published Wednesday.