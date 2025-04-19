Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Bitcoin Price Forecast: Over $1 Million

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 19/04/2025 - 7:20
    Bitcoin backer Kiyosaki reveals when BTC will surpass 1 million dollars and why it will happen
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Bitcoin Price Forecast: Over $1 Million
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent entrepreneur and the author of the book on personal finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad” has published a stunning Bitcoin price prediction. He believes that BTC will exceed $1 million and explained why he expects it to happen.

    He also shared how even people with limited financial opportunities can emerge from the current massive market crash wealthy.

    Related
    Mysterious $126,947,543 Bitcoin Transfer Blows Minds As Top Whales Ignite Market
    Fri, 04/18/2025 - 12:28
    Mysterious $126,947,543 Bitcoin Transfer Blows Minds As Top Whales Ignite Market
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Massive Ethereum (ETH) Price Crash to $800 Predicted by Legendary Trader Brandt
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Bitcoin Price Forecast: Over $1 Million
    Unexpected XRP Push to $3 Possible, Solana (SOL) Secretly in Bull Market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Absolutely Melting
    Canadian Billionaire Says Bitcoin Is Just Speculation

    U.S. debts reach all-time highs

    Kiyosaki stated that by now, the U.S. is deep in debt, which has grown to all-time highs — credit card debt and the U.S. national debt. He tweeted that aside from this, the level of unemployment is on the rise, and pension funds (401 Ks) are losing profitability — “pensions are being stolen,” he stated.

    Advertisement

    Overall, the financial expert expects that yet another Great (even Greater) Depression is coming to the country, and he reminded the community that he had predicted all that in his book “Rich Dad’s Prophecy,” which came out in the early 2000s. That book was about “the coming biggest stock market crash in history….that is here now.” Most of his books, Kiyosaki claims, contained warnings about a “coming financial disaster.”

    Related
    Adam Back Breaks Silence on 2013 Bitcoin Post: Is It Still Early?
    Fri, 04/18/2025 - 14:07
    Adam Back Breaks Silence on 2013 Bitcoin Post: Is It Still Early?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Bitcoin to over $1 million by 2035, Kiyosaki says

    Despite this, Kiyosaki shared some good news too. It is still possible to get “very rich” thanks to the current market crash, he said. In his X posts, he frequently recommends how to do that — one needs to “buy gold, silver and Bitcoin.” Investing in Bitcoin, gold and silver, Kiyosaki believes, may help an investor “come through this crisis a very rich person.” After this giant crash, “it may be too late.”

    Kiyosaki believes it may be enough to get just a fraction of Bitcoin or half of one BTC to become wealthy when the current crisis is over. When will it happen? The expert said he strongly believes that by 2035, the BTC price will exceed $1 million, and gold and silver will be worth $30,000 per ounce and $3,000 per coin.

    “It will be the easiest money you ever made,” Kiyosaki says. At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at $84,967, having shown a 2% increase since Wednesday. This week, BTC has been moving along this price line, failing any attempts to rise higher so far. It has recovered after the crash faced after Jerome Powell’s statement published Wednesday.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 19, 2025 - 9:25
    Binance's CZ Comments on Exchange's Metrics Growth: 'Just Posting on X'
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Apr 19, 2025 - 8:16
    Massive Ethereum (ETH) Price Crash to $800 Predicted by Legendary Trader Brandt
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance's CZ Comments on Exchange's Metrics Growth: 'Just Posting on X'
    Massive Ethereum (ETH) Price Crash to $800 Predicted by Legendary Trader Brandt
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Bitcoin Price Forecast: Over $1 Million
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD