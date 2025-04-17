Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Just Triggered Bearish Signal Bull Traders Hate to See

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 17/04/2025 - 12:13
    XRP price action repeating dangerous move: Details inside
    Advertisement
    XRP Just Triggered Bearish Signal Bull Traders Hate to See
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The third biggest cryptocurrency, XRP, found itself on edge once again. A closer look at the daily chart of XRP/USDT reveals that the digital asset has formed a classic head-and-shoulders pattern. Again. 

    Advertisement

    XRP had been stuck around the $2 mark for a while, testing it a bunch of times without any real change. For a while, the altcoin looked strong, bouncing around the support level. But that support eventually gave way. There was a sharp drop after that, which broke through the neckline and finished off the head-and-shoulders formation.

    Related
    XRP on Verge of Losing $2, Again
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 10:56
    XRP on Verge of Losing $2, Again
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Issues Multiple Scam Warnings: Details
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Returns With Hot Message After Long Silence
    Binance's CZ Issues 'Scary' AI Warning
    DOGE Team Likens Bitcoin to 'Hungry, Hungry Hippos', Opposing Saylor’s BTC Vision

    After the breakdown, the market saw a classic pullback - a short return to the neckline, which is now acting as resistance. The retest did not go through, and XRP is back to trending lower, closing at around $2.076. The rejection confirms the bearish setup and signals that the downside momentum may be building.

    Advertisement

    Looking at the move from the head to the neckline, it looks like the potential downside target is now somewhere between $1.30 and $1.40. While price targets based on chart patterns are not set in stone, the structure stays the same, and if the neckline is not reclaimed, the outlook will remain under pressure.

    Related
    XRP Achieves Historic Feat Against Ethereum (ETH)
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 05:54
    XRP Achieves Historic Feat Against Ethereum (ETH)
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Unless the XRP price can bounce back and stay above $2 with high trading volume, it looks like the bears are in the lead. The head-and-shoulders pattern has popped up again at a key moment, and the market's got its eye on it to see if history repeats itself.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 12:08
    XRP Edges out Dogecoin in 24-Hour Liquidation Trend
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 17, 2025 - 12:03
    Ripple CTO Issues Multiple Scam Warnings: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    FFGI Announces FFG Token: A New Chapter in Blockchain-Based Film Finance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    FFGI Announces FFG Token: A New Chapter in Blockchain-Based Film Finance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Just Triggered Bearish Signal Bull Traders Hate to See
    XRP Edges out Dogecoin in 24-Hour Liquidation Trend
    Ripple CTO Issues Multiple Scam Warnings: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD