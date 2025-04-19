Cardano (ADA) Founder on Blockchains: 'Trust, Respect, Understanding'

Advertisement

Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano (ADA) and the CEO of Input Output, indicates what is truly special in the mechanism of blockchains beyond marketing and pure tech. He is sure that blockchains can drive profound social changes and make the world a more inclusive place.

Blockchains are the first systems in the history of humanity that actually treat all their participants in an equal way. Such a statement was made by Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano (ADA) blockchain in the movie about Cardano's Constitution.

Blockchains are the first systems in human history where everyone is truly treated the same. That’s a legacy worth building, one that fosters trust, fairness, and a more balanced world.



Learn more in the Cardano Constitution Convention documentary: https://t.co/6eZlmMGF4y pic.twitter.com/t4NfGXeVsz — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) April 18, 2025

There has never been a social system in human history where leaders were truly treated the same way as the lowest people on the economic ladder, Hoskinson recalled. Even in the U.S. with its traditions of democratic republic mechanisms, the president was never equal to a "farmer from Virginia."

As such, only blockchain systems can finally pave the path to a future where everybody can treat each other fairly:

This creates trust, respect, understanding

Also, Hoskinson admitted that only this approach can bring us to the next stage of social evolution where the human race begins to actually embrace love and peace and people can discover themselves.

As covered by U.Today previously, earlier this year, Cardano's Constitutional Convention marked the transition to the new phase of community governance for Cardano (ADA).

It all starts with Cardano, not ADA, community says

With Cardano Constitution ratified and implemented, the ADA community will control all major developments for the blockchain via on-chain governance instruments.

Meanwhile, the debate in the Cardano (ADA) community about the role of DAO remains heated. Seasoned community enthusiast Jaromir Tesar stressed that potential ADA grants from the Catalyst Program should not be something that starts the development of new projects on the blockchain.

I want to see more projects that need Cardano to succeed than projects that need ADA from the treasury to start building. — Cardano YOD₳ (@JaromirTesar) April 18, 2025

Instead, the team should build valuable projects relying on Cardano (ADA) as the tech background, not as a funding source.

The Cardano (ADA) price is up by 2.72% today, having hit $0.6316.