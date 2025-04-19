Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Cardano (ADA) Founder on Blockchains: 'Trust, Respect, Understanding'

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 19/04/2025 - 10:34
    Introducing Constitution of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson explains what in blockchain segment looks really game-changing to him
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Founder on Blockchains: 'Trust, Respect, Understanding'
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano (ADA) and the CEO of Input Output, indicates what is truly special in the mechanism of blockchains beyond marketing and pure tech. He is sure that blockchains can drive profound social changes and make the world a more inclusive place.

    Cardano (ADA) founder: Blockchains truly treat everyone equally

    Blockchains are the first systems in the history of humanity that actually treat all their participants in an equal way. Such a statement was made by Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano (ADA) blockchain in the movie about Cardano's Constitution.

    There has never been a social system in human history where leaders were truly treated the same way as the lowest people on the economic ladder, Hoskinson recalled. Even in the U.S. with its traditions of democratic republic mechanisms, the president was never equal to a "farmer from Virginia."

    Advertisement

    As such, only blockchain systems can finally pave the path to a future where everybody can treat each other fairly:

    HOT Stories
    No Way XRP Is Worth $5,800 Vs Bitcoin: Samson Mow
    Massive Ethereum (ETH) Price Crash to $800 Predicted by Legendary Trader Brandt
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Stuns With Bitcoin Price Forecast: Over $1 Million
    Unexpected XRP Push to $3 Possible, Solana (SOL) Secretly in Bull Market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Absolutely Melting

    This creates trust, respect, understanding

    Also, Hoskinson admitted that only this approach can bring us to the next stage of social evolution where the human race begins to actually embrace love and peace and people can discover themselves.

    Related
    Cardano Hits Major Governance Milestone Post-Plomin Hard Fork
    Wed, 02/19/2025 - 15:41
    Cardano Hits Major Governance Milestone Post-Plomin Hard Fork
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As covered by U.Today previously, earlier this year, Cardano's Constitutional Convention marked the transition to the new phase of community governance for Cardano (ADA).

    It all starts with Cardano, not ADA, community says

    With Cardano Constitution ratified and implemented, the ADA community will control all major developments for the blockchain via on-chain governance instruments.

    Meanwhile, the debate in the Cardano (ADA) community about the role of DAO remains heated. Seasoned community enthusiast Jaromir Tesar stressed that potential ADA grants from the Catalyst Program should not be something that starts the development of new projects on the blockchain.

    Instead, the team should build valuable projects relying on Cardano (ADA) as the tech background, not as a funding source.

    The Cardano (ADA) price is up by 2.72% today, having hit $0.6316.

    #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 19, 2025 - 10:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outperforms All Competitors in 24 Hours: Details
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Apr 19, 2025 - 9:54
    No Way XRP Is Worth $5,800 Vs Bitcoin: Samson Mow
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Founder on Blockchains: 'Trust, Respect, Understanding'
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outperforms All Competitors in 24 Hours: Details
    No Way XRP Is Worth $5,800 Vs Bitcoin: Samson Mow
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD