Cardano (ADA) Founder on Blockchains: 'Trust, Respect, Understanding'

Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano (ADA) and the CEO of Input Output, indicates what is truly special in the mechanism of blockchains beyond marketing and pure tech. He is sure that blockchains can drive profound social changes and make the world a more inclusive place.
Cardano (ADA) founder: Blockchains truly treat everyone equally
Blockchains are the first systems in the history of humanity that actually treat all their participants in an equal way. Such a statement was made by Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano (ADA) blockchain in the movie about Cardano's Constitution.
There has never been a social system in human history where leaders were truly treated the same way as the lowest people on the economic ladder, Hoskinson recalled. Even in the U.S. with its traditions of democratic republic mechanisms, the president was never equal to a "farmer from Virginia."
As such, only blockchain systems can finally pave the path to a future where everybody can treat each other fairly:
This creates trust, respect, understanding
Also, Hoskinson admitted that only this approach can bring us to the next stage of social evolution where the human race begins to actually embrace love and peace and people can discover themselves.
As covered by U.Today previously, earlier this year, Cardano's Constitutional Convention marked the transition to the new phase of community governance for Cardano (ADA).
It all starts with Cardano, not ADA, community says
With Cardano Constitution ratified and implemented, the ADA community will control all major developments for the blockchain via on-chain governance instruments.
Meanwhile, the debate in the Cardano (ADA) community about the role of DAO remains heated. Seasoned community enthusiast Jaromir Tesar stressed that potential ADA grants from the Catalyst Program should not be something that starts the development of new projects on the blockchain.
Instead, the team should build valuable projects relying on Cardano (ADA) as the tech background, not as a funding source.
The Cardano (ADA) price is up by 2.72% today, having hit $0.6316.