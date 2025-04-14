Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    'Ethereum Is Worthless Junk,' Says Legendary Trader Peter Brandt

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 14/04/2025 - 16:24
    Wall Street legend destroys Ethereum in two words, details inside
    Advertisement
    'Ethereum Is Worthless Junk,' Says Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    When it comes to commenting on cryptocurrency, perhaps only a few people are allowed to not hold back on something without causing a public dispute. One of those people is definitely Peter Brandt, an expert trader who is considered a legend of the financial market, as he has been operating in it since the 1970s. 

    Advertisement

    It just so happens that after almost 50 years of trading and probably seeing everything in the financial world - crashes, hype, crises, scams, Ponzi schemes, the creation of giants such as Apple and Nvidia - Brandt's opinion definitely carries colossal weight.

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Stuns Community With Hot Take on Privacy
    Mon, 04/14/2025 - 15:13
    Vitalik Buterin Stuns Community With Hot Take on Privacy
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    'Ethereum Is Worthless Junk,' Says Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    Bitcoin Facing 'Hangover' After 'Biggest Pump in History,' Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says
    Bitcoin, Fed Reserve, Strategy – Vinny Lingham Shares Hot Take
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Massive Bitcoin Purchase

    It just so happens that Peter Brandt hates Ethereum (ETH) - a major alternative cryptocurrency on the market. 

    Advertisement

    The reasons? As the trader himself explained back in November last year, Ethereum's complexity and cost of use is "world-class terrible," and this makes ETH a completely broken utility token. 

    Today, he doubled down on this statement and responded to a post describing gas problems within the Ethereum ecosystem by simply saying that ETH is worthless junk. 

    That is quite a way to express an opinion about a $200 billion asset in two words. How this statement will play out remains an open question, but sentiment toward the largest altcoin is as divided as it has ever been, let's face it. 

    Related
    Mega Ethereum Whale Keeps Selling — Another 20,000 ETH Dumped on Kraken
    Mon, 04/14/2025 - 09:09
    Mega Ethereum Whale Keeps Selling — Another 20,000 ETH Dumped on Kraken
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    With the price of Ethereum standing where it was in October 2023, and a shakeup in the founding organizations, it seems like a real stress test for the cryptocurrency.

    On one side, you have holders who are not happy with the price barely moving, then you have a large portion of crypto enthusiasts who are furious with the technology, and then you have believers who are sticking with Ethereum no matter what.

    Related
    Ethereum's Buterin Slams Pump.fun
    Sun, 04/13/2025 - 08:45
    Ethereum's Buterin Slams Pump.fun
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Will the altcoin survive this crisis? That is the main question and battle test right now.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News #Peter Brandt
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 14, 2025 - 16:16
    $105,406,581 Solana (SOL) in Minutes: What Happened?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 14, 2025 - 16:13
    Tether Reveals Next Big Plan for Bitcoin
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Ethereum Is Worthless Junk,' Says Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    $105,406,581 Solana (SOL) in Minutes: What Happened?
    Tether Reveals Next Big Plan for Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD