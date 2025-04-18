Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP to Get Major Institutional Adoption Boost in Asia

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 18/04/2025 - 7:21
    XRP set to gain more institutional traction in Asia
    Advertisement
    XRP to Get Major Institutional Adoption Boost in Asia
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    HashKey Capital, the investment arm of cryptocurrency infrastructure developer HashKey Group, has announced the launch of the very first tracker fund for the XRP token in Asia. 

    Advertisement

    Ripple, the enterprise blockchain company linked to the token, is seeding the initial investment into the fund.  

    The product, which is tailored to professional investors, is expected to be a boon for XRP's institutional adoption. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP to Get Major Institutional Adoption Boost in Asia
    Brad Garlinghouse Spends 10 Years at Ripple
    Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Might Be Reversed, Solana (SOL) Bull Market Started? Pepe (PEPE) Secures Bull Market Setup
    Fidelity Compares Bitcoin to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

    This is the third tracker fund launched by HashKey after the Bitcoin and Ethereum ones. HashKey says that it picked the XRP token due to the fact that institutions and enterprises around the globe are already using it. "XRP is at the forefront of cross-border payments, enabling faster, cheaper, and more efficient transactions than traditional systems like SWIFT…" it said in a statement on social media.

    Advertisement

    Related
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed
    Wed, 04/16/2025 - 05:12
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Revealed
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Unlike an ETF, a tracker fund is not traded like a stock throughout a trading session, meaning that its price does not fluctuate in real time. Investors can buy or sell once a day, meaning that its liquidity is substantially lower. 

    HashKey says that the XRP-based tracker fund could evolve into an ETF with additional regulatory approval. This could happen within the span of one or two years. 

    Earlier this year, Hashkey Group and Bosera obtained approval to launch the very first tokenized money-market ETFs in the world in Hong Kong. 

    This comes after Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs proposed by the local crypto giant were greenlit by Hong Kong's financial regulator in April 2024. 

    Last year, Hashkey Group predicted that Hong Kong-based crypto ETFs could reach one-fifth of the size of U.S.-based products. 

    #Ripple News #XRP News #ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 18, 2025 - 5:37
    Brad Garlinghouse Spends 10 Years at Ripple
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 18, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Might Be Reversed, Solana (SOL) Bull Market Started? Pepe (PEPE) Secures Bull Market Setup
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    SimpleFX Expands Global Trading Offer with Over 1000 Instruments
    Solinabot Records Over 2900 SOL in Processed Payouts on Telegram
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP to Get Major Institutional Adoption Boost in Asia
    Brad Garlinghouse Spends 10 Years at Ripple
    Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross Might Be Reversed, Solana (SOL) Bull Market Started? Pepe (PEPE) Secures Bull Market Setup
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD