Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to Unseen Lows, What's Next?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 19/04/2025 - 14:10
    Shiba Inu profitability has dropped as extended market consolidation fuels price stalemate
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to Unseen Lows, What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently cleared the $0.000012 resistance level in the crypto market as positive sentiments return to the ecosystem. Despite this development, only 10.62% of accounts are profitable, as the recent uptick has not impacted SHIB holders.

    Advertisement

    Only 10.62% of SHIB addresses in profit

    IntoTheBlock data shows that 104.6 trillion SHIB, valued at $1.28 billion, are "in the money." This signals that many SHIB holders are still not profiting at the current market price, as they bought the meme coin for much higher prices.

    Related
    150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Metric Surge: Whales Coming Back?
    Wed, 04/16/2025 - 11:27
    150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Metric Surge: Whales Coming Back?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Investors losing money are said to be "out of the money." Currently, 85.50% of investors holding 842.2 trillion SHIB are in this category, and their assets are valued at $10.29 billion.

    The remaining 3.88% of SHIB holders with 38.17 trillion SHIB valued at $466.55 million are "at the money."

    Article image
    SHIB Profitability Chart. Source: IntoTheBlock

    As of this writing, SHIB was changing hands at $0.00001222, a 1.75% increase in the last 24 hours. Investors of the dog-themed meme coin have also renewed their interest as the trading volume has registered a 5.20% uptick to $117.78 million within the same time frame.

    This development signals hope for the meme coin as SHIB could ride on the current momentum to soar to new price levels. If this happens, it could pull more accounts into profit and reverse the current scenario.

    Can whale movement and burn rate support recovery?

    Interestingly, before breaching the $0.000012 level, SHIB whales were very active in the market. Their transactions rose by 173% as over 1.30 trillion SHIB were actively moved in 24 hours.

    Related
    13.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Activation: What to Expect
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 13:16
    13.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Activation: What to Expect
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    If the whales sustain their momentum in the coming days, SHIB’s price will likely register a new rally.

    Meanwhile, with Shiba Inu’s weekly burn rate resurging, a new community-driven circulation supply reduction could cause the price to soar in the coming days.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 19, 2025 - 13:50
    XRP Omitted in Coinbase Lawsuit: What's Reason?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 19, 2025 - 12:36
    XRP Faces Another Complex Breakout Scenario, Here's Price Dynamics
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to Unseen Lows, What's Next?
    XRP Omitted in Coinbase Lawsuit: What's Reason?
    XRP Faces Another Complex Breakout Scenario, Here's Price Dynamics
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD