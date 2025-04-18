XRP Achieves Historic Feat Against ETH, Mysterious Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Binance, Gensler Reacts to SEC Dropping Ripple Appeal and Other Cases: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP achieves historic feat against Ethereum (ETH)

According to recent on-chain data, XRP is set to achieve six consecutive months of positive returns against Ethereum (ETH). This marks the first time in the history of the Ripple-affiliated token that it has scored such overperformance against ETH. In November, XRP surged by 160% compared to ETH, and this trend continued into 2025; in March, XRP/ETH was up by nearly 20%, and in this month, by 14%. In comparison, over the period from November 2023 to May 2024, XRP scored seven consecutive months of negative performance. In February 2024, XRP dropped by 20.4% against ETH. The momentum could be driven by positive new developments in the Ripple-SEC case and increasing excitement surrounding ETFs. Analysts believe that a spot-based XRP ETF is likely to be approved in the U.S. soon.

Mysterious Bitcoin (BTC) transfer stuns world's largest crypto exchange

Yesterday, April 17, Whale Alert spotted a BTC transaction carrying 600 BTC worth $50,603,597 from an unknown wallet to Binance. According to blockchain data, the wallet is connected to BIT.com (Matrixport), a centralized exchange with over $101 million in total assets. The transaction moved a total of 699.9999949 BTC, with 600 BTC sent to Binance and the remaining 99.9999949 BTC returned to the Matrixport wallet. The fee for the transfer constituted 0.0000051 BTC, or roughly $0.43. The movement of such a massive amount of BTC to Binance ignited speculation of potential selling activity within the community. Although there have been no further transfers from the Binance address yet, the size and timing of this deposit have sparked discussions about its implications for the market.

Gensler reacts to SEC dropping Ripple appeal and other cases