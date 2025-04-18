Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Reveals Worrying Pattern

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

When looking at Shiba Inu coin price history by CryptoRank, one thing stands out - the next few months might not be kind to SHIB holders. While there is always hope that things could change, the trend is clear - the next seven months could be tough. In fact, if you are holding SHIB right now, the real upside could still be months away.

The deal is that October is the only month where SHIB consistently shows both positive average and median returns. Every other month has been a bit of a roller coaster, with more losses than gains.

Sure, the popular meme coin has had some big rallies in the past, like in May 2021, but those are not the norm, and they do not happen every year. May looks great on paper, with an average return of 77.8%, but the median return is a more modest -1.12%, which shows how hit-or-miss it can be.

Then there is June and, historically, it has been a tough month for SHIB holders. The average return sits at -15.1%, with the median showing a -11.8% drop. If you look at the data, it is clear that June does not typically deliver profits for Shiba Inu coin. In fact, it has been a consistently red month since 2021.

What about July and August? They are no better, with July posting a slightly negative return of -2.7% on average, and August averaging just a small loss of -1.32%. September does not look much better either, with an average of 4.15% but a negative median of -0.89%. Not exactly a solid bet for SHIB investors looking for gains.

Now, if you are looking for any sign of hope, October is your month. Historically, it has been a standout, with average returns of 213.1% and a median of 8.21%. This is the one month where SHIB has shown reliable upside, but it is still months away.

If you are holding SHIB, the reality is that you may be waiting until October for any significant positive movement. The next seven months might just be a test of patience.

With 2025 already showing a rough start for SHIB, and considering how the market has behaved in the last few months, it is safe to say the next few months might not offer the relief many are hoping for.