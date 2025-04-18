Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Reveals Worrying Pattern

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 18/04/2025 - 15:10
    Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders may be left without profit for next 7 months
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Reveals Worrying Pattern
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    When looking at Shiba Inu coin price history by CryptoRank, one thing stands out - the next few months might not be kind to SHIB holders. While there is always hope that things could change, the trend is clear - the next seven months could be tough. In fact, if you are holding SHIB right now, the real upside could still be months away.

    Advertisement

    The deal is that October is the only month where SHIB consistently shows both positive average and median returns. Every other month has been a bit of a roller coaster, with more losses than gains. 

    Related
    Titanic 18 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level Emerges
    Fri, 04/18/2025 - 11:39
    Titanic 18 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level Emerges
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Mysterious $126,947,543 Bitcoin Transfer Blows Minds As Top Whales Ignite Market
    Michael Saylor Explains His Ultra-Bullish BTC Stance: ‘21 Truths of Bitcoin’
    XRP to Get Major Institutional Adoption Boost in Asia
    Brad Garlinghouse Spends 10 Years at Ripple

    Sure, the popular meme coin has had some big rallies in the past, like in May 2021, but those are not the norm, and they do not happen every year. May looks great on paper, with an average return of 77.8%, but the median return is a more modest -1.12%, which shows how hit-or-miss it can be.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    Then there is June and, historically, it has been a tough month for SHIB holders. The average return sits at -15.1%, with the median showing a -11.8% drop. If you look at the data, it is clear that June does not typically deliver profits for Shiba Inu coin. In fact, it has been a consistently red month since 2021.

    Related
    16,682,282 SHIB at Go: What's Happening?
    Fri, 04/18/2025 - 11:30
    16,682,282 SHIB at Go: What's Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    What about July and August? They are no better, with July posting a slightly negative return of -2.7% on average, and August averaging just a small loss of -1.32%. September does not look much better either, with an average of 4.15% but a negative median of -0.89%. Not exactly a solid bet for SHIB investors looking for gains.

    Now, if you are looking for any sign of hope, October is your month. Historically, it has been a standout, with average returns of 213.1% and a median of 8.21%. This is the one month where SHIB has shown reliable upside, but it is still months away. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails to Surpass Local Death Cross: Potential Scenarios
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 16:02
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails to Surpass Local Death Cross: Potential Scenarios
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    If you are holding SHIB, the reality is that you may be waiting until October for any significant positive movement. The next seven months might just be a test of patience. 

    With 2025 already showing a rough start for SHIB, and considering how the market has behaved in the last few months, it is safe to say the next few months might not offer the relief many are hoping for.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 18, 2025 - 14:59
    Cardano Returns Above Key Level, But Bears Still in Control
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 18, 2025 - 14:55
    1.048 Billion DOGE in Past Week – Is Something Big Coming?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Reveals Worrying Pattern
    Cardano Returns Above Key Level, But Bears Still in Control
    1.048 Billion DOGE in Past Week – Is Something Big Coming?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD