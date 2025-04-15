SHIB Price Prediction for April 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are back as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 3.48% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is approaching the local support of $0.00001184. If it breaks out, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.00001170 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily bar closes near its low, traders may witness an ongoing downward move to the $0.00001150 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating.

If the candle closes around current prices, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001150-$0.00001250 is the most likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001194 at press time.