Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 15/04/2025 - 15:48
    Can price of SHIB bounce off by end of week?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are back as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 3.48% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is approaching the local support of $0.00001184. If it breaks out, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.00001170 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily bar closes near its low, traders may witness an ongoing downward move to the $0.00001150 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. 

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 14
    Mon, 04/14/2025 - 13:51
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 14
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the candle closes around current prices, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001150-$0.00001250 is the most likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001194 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 15, 2025 - 15:15
    XRP Poised to Be Next Token With US ETF: Kaiko
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Apr 15, 2025 - 15:06
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 15
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Own Unveils the Infrastructure for RWAs Need to Move, Trade, and Evolve — at Unchained Summit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
    Own Unveils the Infrastructure for RWAs Need to Move, Trade, and Evolve — at Unchained Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 15
    XRP Poised to Be Next Token With US ETF: Kaiko
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 15
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD