Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Sees Epic 28,372% Inflow Surge; Where Will This Lead?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano currently ranks as 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 15:45
    Cardano (ADA) Sees Epic 28,372% Inflow Surge; Where Will This Lead?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has witnessed an extraordinary surge in large holder inflows, a metric that tracks funds going into whale addresses. This marks a significant development in Cardano's quest to maintain its position among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

    Advertisement

    According to IntoTheBlock data, Cardano (ADA) is seeing a staggering 28,372% surge in large holder inflows, which skyrocketed from 54.93 million ADA on April 13 to 6.32 billion ADA on April 14.

    Large holders' inflows might indicate that considerable buying activity is taking place. This is the case because whale addresses buy on centralized exchanges and subsequently transfer their purchases to cold storage.

    IntoTheBlock
    Cardano (ADA) Large Holders Inflow, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    Spikes in Large Holders Inflows can also indicate price bottoms because whale addresses prefer to buy in large quantities after significant corrections.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Network Explodes as Growth Indicators Multiply

    The ADA price is attempting a rebound after falling to a low of $0.4 on April 13, the lowest level observed since early December 2023. At the time of writing, ADA was up 5.61% in the last 24 hours to $0.48, sustaining its rebound for the second day.

    Cardano in fierce battle to retain top 10 spot

    The battle for dominance among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization is heating up, with projects jostling for position and market share.

    Cardano (ADA) is struggling to maintain its coveted position among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Cardano currently has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, making it the 10th-largest cryptocurrency.

    While the surge in large holder inflows might seem positive, it is worth keeping these whale address outflows in mind as entities can often transfer out funds they just received for business purposes.

    Related
    Cardano to $1: Bulls Brace for Epic Takeover of 3.47 Billion ADA Barrier

    In this regard, the Large Holders Netflow indicator, which provides an idea of the change in the positions of whales, suggests accumulation, being up 1,900%.

    In a significant milestone, Cardano has hit 89 million network transactions, a testament to the increasing activity and utilization of the blockchain.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 64,000% as SHIB Price Hints at Rebound
    2024/04/15 15:41
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 64,000% as SHIB Price Hints at Rebound
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 8% as Price Makes Sudden Reversal
    2024/04/15 15:41
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 8% as Price Makes Sudden Reversal
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Michael Saylor Sends Out Cryptic Bitcoin Message, Community Abuzz
    2024/04/15 15:41
    Michael Saylor Sends Out Cryptic Bitcoin Message, Community Abuzz
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Finnovex East Africa 2024: Leading the Charge in Innovating for Inclusive Finance:"Innovating for Inclusive Finance: Transforming East Africa's Financial Landscape."
    Announcing the 2024 European Gaming Congress: A New Chapter in iGaming Excellence
    ETHTaipei 2024 Hackathon: Anonymous Dating and Private Transaction Services Highlight the Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Sees Epic 28,372% Inflow Surge; Where Will This Lead?
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 64,000% as SHIB Price Hints at Rebound
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 8% as Price Makes Sudden Reversal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD