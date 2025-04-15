Advertisement
    XRP Winning Dollar Battle But Losing to Bitcoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 15/04/2025 - 15:56
    This XRP chart everyone's ignoring tells different story
    XRP Winning Dollar Battle But Losing to Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The numbers do not lie, but they also do not always tell the same story — and right now, XRP is stuck between two very different narratives. On the one hand is a climb against USD, up 1.79% to $2.16441, with the middle Bollinger Band acting as a major support.

    On the other hand, lagging against Bitcoin (BTC), it trapped in a no-man’s-land between 0.00002382 and 0.00002663 BTC, with the middle band resisting XRP going higher.

    This is not just about XRP, it is about what traders are not saying out loud. A strong dollar pair suggests someone’s buying, maybe hedging, maybe betting on an alt season ripple effect. 

    But against Bitcoin? That is the real test. If XRP cannot hold its own when BTC flexes, it may signal no love for alternative cryptocurrencies and just Bitcoin rallying.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Here's the thing: XRP’s strength in dollars might just be a side effect of a broader market mood, while its Bitcoin weakness could be the real signal. Or maybe it is the other way around and the leading cryptocurrency is once again going to rocket big.

    The altcoin camp's silence says it all. There is no hype, no conviction — just a slow, steady climb and a few sporadic bids. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's dominance is creeping up and is at 63.88% already. 

    If XRP cannot make a comeback against BTC soon, the USD gains could disappear just as quickly. It is all about momentum right now, and XRP's chart is like a coin toss. Either it breaks out and makes it big, or it gets swallowed up by Bitcoin's shadow.

