    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for April 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 13/04/2025 - 13:17
    Can traders expect price blast from Solana (SOL) next week?
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for April 13
    Bears remain weak on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) has gained a lot of value today, rising by 3.63%.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is returning to the local support of $128.17.

    If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout.

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the daily candle closure in terms of the $136.21 level. If the bar closes above it, the growth may continue to the $145-$150 range next week.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is more bullish than bearish. If the bar closes around the current prices, one can witness a level breakout followed by an upward move to the $160 mark.

    SOL is trading at $129.68 at press time.

