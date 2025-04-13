Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for April 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears remain weak on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) has gained a lot of value today, rising by 3.63%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is returning to the local support of $128.17.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the daily candle closure in terms of the $136.21 level. If the bar closes above it, the growth may continue to the $145-$150 range next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is more bullish than bearish. If the bar closes around the current prices, one can witness a level breakout followed by an upward move to the $160 mark.

SOL is trading at $129.68 at press time.