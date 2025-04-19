Shiba Inu to $0.000013: 38 Trillion SHIB Hurdle Awaits Bulls

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has rebounded alongside the rest of the crypto market, but there is a looming hurdle on the chart that could make or break the next major move.

Advertisement

According to on-chain data, 38 trillion SHIB tokens sit near the current price level, forming a resistance zone toward the $0.000013 mark. To propel SHIB higher, bulls will need to break past this supply barrier.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1.12% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001216, with eyes next on $0.000013; however, the journey might not be straightforward.

According to IntoTheBlock data, a significant amount of tokens were previously bought near the $0.000013 level. Between $0.000012 and $0.000013, 67,020 addresses hold 38.17 trillion SHIB at a maximum price of $0.00013.

Advertisement

The significant amount holders who entered at or near $0.000013 would look to break even or secure profits, which might create selling pressure. The supply cluster at the level acts like a ceiling, where sell orders potentially overwhelm buy demand and stall any upward rally. For the rise to continue, bulls must absorb or outpace the sell-side liquidity above.

Shiba Inu charts confirm upside hurdle

SHIB has gained slight bullish momentum recently, as the broader market seemed to recover. Following Thursday's dip, Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001167 to $0.00001247 on Friday.

The rise is seeking to sustain in early Saturday's session, with the next immediate hurdle being the daily SMA 50 at $0.00001257. This crucial barrier has capped Shiba Inu's price since December 2024, with bullish attempts to break it in late March thwarted.

In the coming days, a decisive break above this key barrier will be watched, with SHIB reclaiming the $0.000013 level again.

If achieved, Shiba Inu will meet its next hurdle between $0.000013 and $0.000014, where 19 trillion SHIB are held by 37,040 addresses. A massive hurdle lies in the range of $0.000014 and $0.000019, where 545 trillion SHIB are held by 161,660 addresses.