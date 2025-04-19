Advertisement
    Bitcoin Iconic Block 666,666 Still Has Crypto Community Talking

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 19/04/2025 - 12:20
    BTC 666,666th block puts Bitcoin Easter egg legacy in spotlight
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bitcoin block 666,666 continues to be a standout, as it continues to capture the attention and imagination of the crypto community years after it was mined.

    In January 2021, the crypto community was stunned by Bitcoin's 666,666th block: The striking number doesn't just set this block apart; embedded in it was a rare and symbolic message. The Bitcoin block contained the biblical message, "Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good—Romans 12:21."

    For a block so closely tied with the number 666, which is associated with negative symbolism in religious parlance, this message felt like a poetic twist. It immediately generated discussions on social media, with many questioning its meaning, aim and timing.

    The last 24 hours have seen some mentions of Bitcoin's 666,666th block, with its historic message recalled as the broader markets face uncertainty. At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $85,303, down from its all-time high of $109,114 reached in January. It also coincides with the Easter season, as Bitcoin block 666,666 contained an Easter egg for on-chain enthusiasts.

    Bitcoin Easter egg legacy

    Bitcoin (and other blockchains) enables users to include any message in their transactions. These are immutable and private, much like the transactions themselves, and cannot be censored in any way due to the design of blockchains.

    Bitcoin has its own Easter egg legacy. In the very first block, Satoshi Nakamoto embedded the message "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks," a nod to why Bitcoin was created in the first place. It was included in Bitcoin's first transaction (or the "genesis" block), a headline from an English newspaper on the financial crisis at the time.

    The biblical message in block 666,666 is among other historic and memorable messages in Bitcoin transactions. The most well-known one, so far, remains that of Satoshi's in the Genesis Block.

    #Bitcoin
