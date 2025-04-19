Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    'BTC Cannot Succeed': Security Budget Discussion Gains Traction Again

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 19/04/2025 - 11:15
    Bitcoin (BTC) might be just few years away from facing terrible economic threat to its security
    Advertisement
    'BTC Cannot Succeed': Security Budget Discussion Gains Traction Again
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The CIO of the oldest European cryptocurrency investing fund and seasoned crypto influencer agreed on a grim prediction for Bitcoin (BTC) security in the long term. Meanwhile, given the surprisingly poor performance of ETH/BTC, Crypto X is still trying to figure out which crypto is the best store of value (SoV).

    Bitcoin (BTC) security budget is on borrowed time? Experts say so

    In its current design, Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, simply cannot succeed. While high fees eliminate all potential use cases, low fees make its security model economically irrational. Such a statement was made by Justin Bons, crypto veteran and the CIO of CyberCapital VC fund.

    This situation cannot be changed as low Bitcoin (BTC) fees can only be accomplished as a result of lowered transactional activity on-chain:

    Advertisement

    BTC is between a pet rock & a hard place with no hope for change; no capacity = no future!

    His statement is echoed by pseudonymous cryptocurrency expert @WazzCrypto. In a tweet shared with his 51,400 followers, he indicated that Bitcoin's (BTC) security incentives model will fail in the next couple of years:

    He opines that after the next halving event, which is set to occur in early April 2028, Bitcoin (BTC) PoW miners won't be motivated economically to contribute to the network's security.

    ETH versus BTC: What is better store of value?

    As such, both experts agreed that the existing mining-based model of Bitcoin (BTC) security heavily depends on ever-decreasing mining rewards, and, therefore, has all chances to be obsolete in 2028 or 2032.

    Bitcoin's "store of value" narrative has also been heavily challenged in the past weeks. Ethereans opine that Ether is a much better SoV than BTC thanks to its eco-friendliness, lower emissions and multi-purpose role in the dApp ecosystem.

    As covered by U.Today previously, FRAX founder Sam Kazemian admitted that Ethereum (ETH) killed its SoV narrative once it migrated to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus and introduced EIP 1559 with the dynamic fee model.

    #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 19, 2025 - 10:50
    180 Million Cardano in Five Days: What Went Down?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 19, 2025 - 10:34
    Cardano (ADA) Founder on Blockchains: 'Trust, Respect, Understanding'
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Rise of MCP: How DeMCP Is Powering the Next AI-Agent Revolution
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'BTC Cannot Succeed': Security Budget Discussion Gains Traction Again
    180 Million Cardano in Five Days: What Went Down?
    Cardano (ADA) Founder on Blockchains: 'Trust, Respect, Understanding'
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD