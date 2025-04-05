Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for April 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is going up on Saturday, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) keeps rising for the third day in a row, growing by 4%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is returning to the local support of $0.6527. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the $0.65 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of ADA is within yesterday's bar, which means neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough energy.

If the situation does not change by tomorrow, ongoing sideways trading between $0.65 and $0.67 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the picture is similar. The trading volume keeps falling, confirming the absence of buyers' or sellers' energy. Respectively, traders are unlikely to witness sharp ups or downs soon.

ADA is trading at $0.6554 at press time.