    XRP to Drop Below $0.5? Price's Unexpected Move

    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP has lost substantial support level that might bring investors some trouble
    Tue, 16/04/2024 - 9:49
    XRP's price has tumbled below the $0.5 mark once again. The level had substantial psychological relevance to XRP's price performance, and the drop below it may cause some issues.

    XRP has slipped under the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which traders often look at to judge the long-term trend of an asset. XRP is now below all the shorter moving averages too. This stack-up is usually a strong hint that the coin might continue to lose ground, at least for a while.

    XRPUSDT
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The $0.5 level is a psychological support; if the price stays above it, people tend to remain calm, but if it goes below, it can cause worry. Breaking down below this point is a big deal — it could lead to more selling as traders might start to believe the price will go even lower.

    The next significant level to watch is $0.47, the level where XRP has stopped falling and started rising several times before. If this support holds, it might give XRP a chance to stabilize and possibly climb back up. 

    What does all this mean for XRP's future? It is a mixed bag. Recent moves have been a bit rough, but the coin has seen tough times before and managed to pull through. If buyers step in around the current levels, we could see a turnaround. Nonetheless, XRP has lost more than 14% from its value since the beginning of the year, which makes it one of the weakest assets on the market.

    Watch the key levels, and be ready for what might come next. As Bitcoin halving comes closer, the market is becoming extremely unpredictable, with volatility being pushed to new heights.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

