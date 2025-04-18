Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Cardano Returns Above Key Level, But Bears Still in Control

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 18/04/2025 - 14:59
    Cardano bulls not celebrating yet
    Advertisement
    Cardano Returns Above Key Level, But Bears Still in Control
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has climbed back above the critical $0.60 level, but the bulls are not celebrating just yet. Despite recovering this key price zone, ADA has remained in red over the last 24 hours, reflecting the broader market’s cautious sentiment.

    Advertisement

    At press time, ADA was down 0.57% in the last 24 hours to $0.6164.

    After three days of dropping from highs of $0.668 on April 13, Cardano began to rebound from lows of $0.595 on April 16 and reached highs of $0.629 in Thursday's session. Bulls are attempting to sustain the rebound in the early Friday session, with ADA battling to hold the $0.61 level.

    HOT Stories
    Mysterious $126,947,543 Bitcoin Transfer Blows Minds As Top Whales Ignite Market
    Michael Saylor Explains His Ultra-Bullish BTC Stance: ‘21 Truths of Bitcoin’
    XRP to Get Major Institutional Adoption Boost in Asia
    Brad Garlinghouse Spends 10 Years at Ripple
    Article image
    ADA/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    On the upside, buyers are expected to encounter selling in the area near the moving averages. A break and close above the 50-day SMA ($0.70) paves the way for an upward move to $0.83.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) at $0.5750, What Happens Now?
    Wed, 04/09/2025 - 12:49
    Cardano (ADA) at $0.5750, What Happens Now?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Sellers, on the other hand, might try to strengthen their position by lowering the ADA price below the $0.58 support level.  If they succeed, ADA might fall to a key threshold of $0.50. Buyers are likely to defend the level with all their might, as failure to do so might extend the slump to $0.40.

    Cardano welcomes new node release

    Cardano has welcomed a new node release, Node 10.3.1, which primarily improves performance.

    Related
    Cardano 2025 Proposal Goes Live: What's Next for ADA?
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 13:59
    Cardano 2025 Proposal Goes Live: What's Next for ADA?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to GitHub notes, this release improves execution speed, reduces memory usage and gives faster synchronization times. In addition, it provides several enhancements to the new tracing system. It also provides support for lightweight checkpointing needed to enable Ouroboros-Genesis.

    Finally, it contains bug fixes for a variety of CLI commands. The node and "submit-api" docker images have also been improved to make operations more efficient.

    However, this version of the node is currently released as a prerelease pending community testing, hence, it is not recommended for production use currently.

    #Cardano News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 18, 2025 - 14:55
    1.048 Billion DOGE in Past Week – Is Something Big Coming?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 18, 2025 - 14:49
    Enormous 10.45 Billion Tron (TRX) Sell Wall Emerges On-chain
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BYDFi Officially Launches On-Chain Trading Tool MoonX, Ushering in the Era of CEX + DEX Dual Engines
    Meta Earth Surpasses 1 Million Users: Modular Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally
    Gate.io's 12-Year Milestone: Ecosystem Reconstruction and Future Blueprint Behind GT's Value Surge
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Returns Above Key Level, But Bears Still in Control
    1.048 Billion DOGE in Past Week – Is Something Big Coming?
    Enormous 10.45 Billion Tron (TRX) Sell Wall Emerges On-chain
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD