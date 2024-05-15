Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Beats Ethereum for First Time in History, But There's a Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana finally beating Ethereum, but there is one thing to consider
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 8:40
    Solana (SOL) Beats Ethereum for First Time in History, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    On May 12, Solana generated more Total Economic Value (TEV) than Ethereum in a single day. This marks the first time Solana has outpaced Ethereum in its history, but there is always a catch.

    Breaking down the data

    According to Blockworks Research, Solana generated $2,248,681 in TEV on May 12, surpassing Ethereum's $1,977,416. TEV combines transaction fees and miner/extractor value (MEV). TEV is often used to analyze the utility and adoption of a blockchain network.

    Chris Burniske, the former Ark Invest analyst, commented on the whole thing, stating that we should keep an eye on L1s that are keeping up their annual expansion in the form of TEV.  Higher TEV can indicate greater usage and demand, which can, in turn, provide more flexibility in the economic policies of the network.

    There's a problem

    However, the achievement has sparked some debate between Solana and Ethereum users. Critics argue that comparing Solana's TEV with Ethereum's without considering layer-2 (L2) solutions is misleading. L2 solutions are built on top of Ethereum to enhance scalability and reduce fees, effectively offloading some of the activity from the main Ethereum blockchain (L1), while remaining a crucial part of it. As one commentator pointed out, "Since some ETH activity has moved to L2s, wouldn't we include that? Come on Chris, this is just disingenuous if you don’t take L2s into account."

    Related
    MicroStrategy to Be Added to Major Equity Index

    Despite the criticism, comparing TEV across blockchains remains valuable. As Burniske explained, each L2 operates in its own blockspace environment, and TEV comparisons are typically made on an L1-to-L1 basis. However, some may disagree with such an approach and consider L2s an inseparable part of larger ecosystems like Ethereum, which has struggled due to high fees in the past. For now, Ethereum fees sometimes drop even below Tron's.

    #Solana #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image MicroStrategy to Be Added to Major Equity Index
    2024/05/15 08:35
    MicroStrategy to Be Added to Major Equity Index
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image BlockTower Capital Drained by Fraudsters
    2024/05/15 08:35
    BlockTower Capital Drained by Fraudsters
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Finally Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Breakthrough, Solana (SOL) to Get Squeezed, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Getting out of Downtrend?
    2024/05/15 08:35
    Finally Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Breakthrough, Solana (SOL) to Get Squeezed, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Getting out of Downtrend?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank's Mother's Day Initiative: Supporting Christ Foundation Orphanage Home and Widows Outreach Center in Nigeria
    Liminal Custody Secures Key ADGM FSP License, Reinforcing Leadership in Digital Asset Custody
    Dubai FinTech Summit concludes with over 8,000 visitors from 118 countries
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Beats Ethereum for First Time in History, But There's a Catch
    MicroStrategy to Be Added to Major Equity Index
    BlockTower Capital Drained by Fraudsters
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD