Advertisement
AD

    Parity Wallet Hacker Moves $9 Million in Ethereum, Leaving $246 Million in Limbo

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Parity hacker moves $9 million in Ethereum, sparking renewed discussions of crypto security
    Mon, 13/05/2024 - 12:00
    Parity Wallet Hacker Moves $9 Million in Ethereum, Leaving $246 Million in Limbo
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a development echoing one of the largest crypto heists in history, Cyvers Alerts has reported that a hacker, who exploited a vulnerability in Parity's multi-signature wallet in 2017, has now moved a substantial sum of Ethereum (ETH). The hacker, responsible for the theft of 150,000 ETH, valued at $30 million at the time, has initiated the laundering of a portion of their loot, transferring 3,050 ETH, equivalent to $9 million, through the eXch platform.

    Advertisement

    This marks a significant chapter in the saga, underscoring the enduring impact of cyber breaches in the digital asset realm. Cyvers Alerts took to X to highlight the unfolding events, reminding followers of the 2017 incident that shook the crypto community. The vulnerability in Parity's Multisig Wallet version 1.5+ had allowed the perpetrator to abscond with a staggering amount of Ethereum, causing substantial financial losses.

    The latest maneuver by the hacker underscores a strategic and patient approach to their illicit activities. By utilizing eXch and consolidating multiple addresses under "0x5167052b," they have successfully laundered a portion of the stolen funds. However, what's more concerning is the sizable sum still under their control. With 83,017 ETH, valued at a staggering $246.6 million, remaining untouched at the primary address "0xb3764761," the hacker retains significant leverage within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

    Ongoing threat

    This recent activity reignites discussions surrounding security measures within the crypto space and the persistent threat posed by vulnerabilities in blockchain platforms. Despite efforts to enhance security protocols and mitigate risks, incidents like the Parity Wallet breach are stark reminders of the ever-present danger of cyber attacks.

    As stakeholders assess the implications of this latest development, attention turns to broader implications for investor confidence and regulatory oversight within the crypto market. The ability of hackers to exploit weaknesses in infrastructure and maneuver substantial sums of digital assets shows the need for continued vigilance and collaboration within the industry to safeguard against such threats.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Gains 7% in Hour, Here's What's Happening
    2024/05/13 11:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Gains 7% in Hour, Here's What's Happening
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Enormous 5.6 Billion Support
    2024/05/13 11:55
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Enormous 5.6 Billion Support
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ethereum Sell-off Fears Mount as 56,795 ETH Linked to Coinbase
    2024/05/13 11:55
    Ethereum Sell-off Fears Mount as 56,795 ETH Linked to Coinbase
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitsgap Introduces Mobile App, Bringing Crypto Trading Power to Your Pocket
    Dutch Blockchain Days 2024 x OKX: Leading the Blockchain, Crypto & Web3 Discussion
    Shaping the Future of Technology with AI Everywhere Take Center Stage at the 13th Big CIO Show
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Parity Wallet Hacker Moves $9 Million in Ethereum, Leaving $246 Million in Limbo
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Gains 7% in Hour, Here's What's Happening
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Enormous 5.6 Billion Support
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD